Maggie and Goldie pose with their humans Jaclyn, Lillian and Tillman.

Alec Linden
Paws and flair at yearly Pet Parade

SALISBURY — The drizzle and chill kept the crowd smaller than usual at this year’s pet parade, which went forward despite the weather on Sunday. The hardy dogs — and their human counterparts — were well rewarded for braving the elements, since the lower numbers meant that every participating pooch went away with an award.

Meeting at the Lakeville Community Field at noon, owners wrangled their dressed-up dogs into a sort of managed chaos so the whole entourage could set off across the field, left onto Pettee Street, and then back down Main Street to complete the loop. Upon regrouping at the field, a few dogs performed tricks, after which awards, treats and toys were doled out to a chorus of clapping and woofs.

Maggie and Goldie of the Perusse family won best costumes for their getups as a police officer and a cowgirl, respectively. Lillian and Tillman Perusse complemented their pets’ looks with another cowgirl costume and a firefighter suit.

Ziggy, whose eight-pound stature was made even more menacing by a spiky coyote vest, was awarded most talented trick for her flawless performance of “both paws, down, and twirl.” Ziggy’s owner Zosia Baroody had come from Brooklyn to visit her dad and his dog, Falafel, who matched Ziggy’s accomplishment with the award for cutest trick.

Other dogs didn’t have to perform for recognition, but got it just by being themselves. Tucker, of the Brutting family, is 14 and didn’t have to lift a paw as his family pushed him in a stroller. He was awarded oldest dog for his efforts, and looked great while doing it in an L.L. Bean vest.

Some pets were just too cool to dress up. Two of the Muzaurieta family’s three Cavalier King Charles Spaniels were dutifully adorned in Winnie-the-Pooh getups. Lola, however, sported a stylish Halloween sweater — “too sophisticated for a costume,” her mom Annie explained.

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home
Scenes from a day of exploration and hydration in the Northwest Corner.
Alec Linden

On a cloudy Wednesday at the start of October, my girlfriend, Taylor, and I decided to enjoy the autumn afternoon by getting off our laptops and into the woods for some much needed movement. Having just moved to Norfolk as a new reporter for the Lakeville Journal, I was on the hunt for panoramic views of the landscape I now call home, accessible with the hour and a half of daylight left to us. Haystack Tower it was.

I’m not entirely unfamiliar with the landscapes of the Northwest Corner: I visited family and friends in the region as a child and would drive up on high school joyrides from my home in Westchester County. But calling somewhere home brings new meaning to a place, and I was eager to see a familiar view with a new sense of belonging.

Kent unveils juried art show

Kent unveils juried art show
Leila Hawken

Chilly rain sprinkles did not keep area art lovers away from the opening of the Kent Art Association’s Fall Juried Art Show on Sunday, Oct. 13. Judges for the event were association members Liz Maynard and Conrad Levenson. The show will continue until Saturday, Nov. 2, during the association's open hours.

Kent artist and long-term resident Carolyn Millstein (above) paused for a photo next to her piece, “Near Oakdale."

SHELTER show opens at Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk

SHELTER show opens at Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk
Natalia Zukerman

“SHELTER,” an art exhibit supporting The Gathering Place opened on Suday, Oct. 12, at the Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk, Conn. Featuring works by fourteen area artists, proceeds from sales will benefit The Gathering Place based in Torrington, Conn., which provides essential services to the homeless across 26 towns in Litchfield County. Open weekdays, this vital resource offers everything from hot showers and laundry facilities to housing assistance. The exhibit runs through Nov. 24.

