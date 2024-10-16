Paws and flair at yearly Pet Parade

SALISBURY — The drizzle and chill kept the crowd smaller than usual at this year’s pet parade, which went forward despite the weather on Sunday. The hardy dogs — and their human counterparts — were well rewarded for braving the elements, since the lower numbers meant that every participating pooch went away with an award.



Meeting at the Lakeville Community Field at noon, owners wrangled their dressed-up dogs into a sort of managed chaos so the whole entourage could set off across the field, left onto Pettee Street, and then back down Main Street to complete the loop. Upon regrouping at the field, a few dogs performed tricks, after which awards, treats and toys were doled out to a chorus of clapping and woofs.

Maggie and Goldie of the Perusse family won best costumes for their getups as a police officer and a cowgirl, respectively. Lillian and Tillman Perusse complemented their pets’ looks with another cowgirl costume and a firefighter suit.

Ziggy, whose eight-pound stature was made even more menacing by a spiky coyote vest, was awarded most talented trick for her flawless performance of “both paws, down, and twirl.” Ziggy’s owner Zosia Baroody had come from Brooklyn to visit her dad and his dog, Falafel, who matched Ziggy’s accomplishment with the award for cutest trick.

Other dogs didn’t have to perform for recognition, but got it just by being themselves. Tucker, of the Brutting family, is 14 and didn’t have to lift a paw as his family pushed him in a stroller. He was awarded oldest dog for his efforts, and looked great while doing it in an L.L. Bean vest.

Some pets were just too cool to dress up. Two of the Muzaurieta family’s three Cavalier King Charles Spaniels were dutifully adorned in Winnie-the-Pooh getups. Lola, however, sported a stylish Halloween sweater — “too sophisticated for a costume,” her mom Annie explained.