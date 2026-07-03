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art
07/10/2026
08/22/2026
Millbrook Library
3 Friendly Lane
12545
Millbrook, N.Y.
United States
PLACE | MEANT

Opening reception July 10, 6 to 8 p.m. Millbrook Arts Project will celebrate the opening of “PLACE | MEANT,” a group exhibition curated by Sharon Bates featuring collage-based work by Laura Cannamela, Monica Church, Elisa Lendvay, Susan Newmark and Barbara Todd. Presented in conjunction with “Making Meaning: A Collage Symposium” at the Vassar Institute for the Liberal Arts, the exhibition explores themes of place, memory and materiality through layered works that transform fragments of the physical world into reflections on landscape, perception and lived experience. The exhibition runs through Aug. 22. A free artist conversation with Cannamela, Church, Lendvay and Newmark will take place at 4 p.m., and a hands-on collage workshop, “Collage Your Place,” is scheduled for July 25 at 2 p.m. Visit millbrooklibrary.org for information.

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