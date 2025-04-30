PolicePolice Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Disturbance arrest at post office

Around midday on April 18, troopers responded to a report of a suspected active assault at the Sharon Post Office. After investigating, troopers determined that Michael Redmond, 77, of Falls Village was in violation of disorderly conduct and issued him a misdemeanor summons. He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on May 2.

Car hits boulder, flips

At about 5 p.m. on April 18, Dermot Woods, 76, of Cornwall Bridge was traveling southbound on Route 7 north of the intersection with Burlwood Lane when he veered off the road and struck a boulder, causing his vehicle to flip over onto its roof. Woods was uninjured in the accident, but his Volvo V60 Premier had to be towed from the scene. Woods was issued an infraction for failure to maintain proper lane.

Disturbance leads to dual arrest

Near 5 p.m. on April 20, troopers were dispatched to Ashley Falls Road in response to a report of an active disturbance. After investigating, troopers arrested both Taleaya Miles, 29, of East Greenbush, New York and Taevon Walker, 29, of Hamden. Miles was charged with breach of peace 2nd degree and issued a misdemeanor summons. Walker was charged for disorderly conduct and was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond. Both were scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on April 21.

Truck strikes power lines, flees

At about 1:30 p.m. on April 22, troopers received a call reporting a tractor trailer stuck on Surdan Mountain Road in Sharon after striking and damaging power lines. By the time troopers arrived, the vehicle had fled the scene. Troop B requests that anyone with information surrounding the incident contact Trooper Howell at 860-626-1820. If found, the driver will be given a misdemeanor summons for evading responsibility when causing property damage.

Tree falls, strikes vehicle

On the evening of April 26, Connor Rankin, 20, of South Windsor was driving with Eric Rankin, 62, also of South Windsor, eastbound on Route 44 in Norfolk near the intersection with Old Colony Road when a tree suddenly fell. It struck utility wires overhead, breaking apart and causing a piece of the tree to strike their vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, in several places including the windshield. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle was towed from the scene.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

Frederick Wright Hosterman

KENT — Frederick Wright Hosterman passed away peacefully in his home in Kent on April 16, 2025. Born in 1929 in Auburn, Nebraska, he was the son of farmers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse just outside of Brownville, Nebraska, adjacent to his family’s farm. The little brick schoolhouse is still standing! After graduating from high school, Fred attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), eventually earning a master’s degree in agronomy. He took a job with Monsanto in Buffalo, New York, where the company was a pioneer in applying biotechnology to agricultural sciences. In Buffalo, Fred met his future wife, Dorothy. Fred and Dorothy moved to New York City for several years in the early 1960s, before settling down in Norwalk. In Norwalk, Fred and Dorothy had three children. The family later moved to Kent. In 1980, Fred and Dorothy divorced, and Fred bought a large tract of land on Carter Road in Kent. He built a house there, largely by himself, which he maintained until his death at age 95. After taking early retirement, he spent the following decades working on his property, adding various buildings, woodcrafting, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Nancy (Case) Brenner

CANAAN — Nancy (Case) Brenner, 81, of Canaan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, following a long illness on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Nancy was born on April 10, 1944, to the late Ray Sargeant Case Sr. and Beatrice Southey Case. She was the second youngest of five children, predeceased by her three brothers, Ray S. Case Jr., David E. Case and Douglas C. Case, and her sister Linda (Case) Olson. She grew up in New Hartford and Winsted, where she graduated from Northwestern Regional 7 High School.

Adam Rand

SHEFFIELD — Adam Rand, 59, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2025, after a long battle with ALS.

Adam was born on April 6, 1966, to Lee and Charles Rand II of Boston, Massachusetts. Adam spent his early childhood in Nantucket, where his love of fishing and water was born before moving to Sharon. It was here where he made many lifelong friends and later graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1984. He attended Hiram College in Ohio before settling in Connecticut.

