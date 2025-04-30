PolicePolice Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Disturbance arrest at post office

Around midday on April 18, troopers responded to a report of a suspected active assault at the Sharon Post Office. After investigating, troopers determined that Michael Redmond, 77, of Falls Village was in violation of disorderly conduct and issued him a misdemeanor summons. He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on May 2.

Car hits boulder, flips

At about 5 p.m. on April 18, Dermot Woods, 76, of Cornwall Bridge was traveling southbound on Route 7 north of the intersection with Burlwood Lane when he veered off the road and struck a boulder, causing his vehicle to flip over onto its roof. Woods was uninjured in the accident, but his Volvo V60 Premier had to be towed from the scene. Woods was issued an infraction for failure to maintain proper lane.

Disturbance leads to dual arrest

Near 5 p.m. on April 20, troopers were dispatched to Ashley Falls Road in response to a report of an active disturbance. After investigating, troopers arrested both Taleaya Miles, 29, of East Greenbush, New York and Taevon Walker, 29, of Hamden. Miles was charged with breach of peace 2nd degree and issued a misdemeanor summons. Walker was charged for disorderly conduct and was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond. Both were scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on April 21.

Truck strikes power lines, flees

At about 1:30 p.m. on April 22, troopers received a call reporting a tractor trailer stuck on Surdan Mountain Road in Sharon after striking and damaging power lines. By the time troopers arrived, the vehicle had fled the scene. Troop B requests that anyone with information surrounding the incident contact Trooper Howell at 860-626-1820. If found, the driver will be given a misdemeanor summons for evading responsibility when causing property damage.

Tree falls, strikes vehicle

On the evening of April 26, Connor Rankin, 20, of South Windsor was driving with Eric Rankin, 62, also of South Windsor, eastbound on Route 44 in Norfolk near the intersection with Old Colony Road when a tree suddenly fell. It struck utility wires overhead, breaking apart and causing a piece of the tree to strike their vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, in several places including the windshield. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle was towed from the scene.





The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to editor@lakevillejournal.com