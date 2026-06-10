‘Project Graduation’ returns to offer venue for drug-free fun
File photo
A years-long tradition is returning to Housatonic Valley Regional High School, aiming to provide a safe and fun environment for seniors to celebrate their graduation.
The annual event, called Project Graduation, takes place after seniors receive their diplomas on June 19. HVRHS Assistant Principal Steven Schibi promoted the event as a drug and alcohol free alternative to private parties outside of school grounds.
“It’s just to give our seniors one last fun moment with each other that is free of alcohol or drugs,” Schibi said. “We just want a dry, fun place to be, with food and games for the seniors.” The night starts at 10 p.m. “That way kids can go home or go out to eat with family if they want,” Schibi said.
The night will have a range of activities to keep students entertained throughout the six hour long event. The activities include axe throwing, karaoke, laser tag, hide and seek, bouncy houses and a raffle to conclude the event. “We use the auditorium to show movies, and the band room for video gaming,” Schibi said. “Kids can do laser tag in the hallways. Last year they went out and played manhunt in the fields.”
Class president Madison Graney helped organize the event. “There’s definitely going to be lots of food, candy, and an ice cream bar,” she said. “We’re going to play games all night.”
For the most part, students are able to move freely throughout the school. “It’s not a free for all,” Schibi said. “But it’s a lot of fun.” Teachers volunteer to stay for different shifts or throughout the entire night, ensuring everyone’s safety and monitoring activities. Senior class advisors Leticia Garcia-Tripp and Jeffery Tripp will spend the entire night, along with superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley.
“I feel like most people won’t sleep,” Graney said. The celebration ends at 4:30 a.m. but students can leave any time before then if picked up by a parent.
Students who face difficulties organizing a ride home will be dropped off at the middle school in their town by PTO members. “Nobody drives home,” Schibi said.
Garcia-Tripp emphasized the upside of staying until the end. “If you want to get a raffle prize, stay,” she said. Raffle prizes include things like microwaves, mini fridges, electronics, and gift cards. These items are donated through an annual appeal to community members and businesses.
But students have to stay the whole time to participate in the raffle. “If people choose to leave, then they leave, and they don’t get to partake in the raffle,” Schibi said.
The event is primarily organized by Schibi and FFA secretary Sara Jack, along with help from senior class advisors, class officers, and a few contributions from junior parents. “Their role is to go out and solicit businesses for the food portion, and to pick up and drop off food the day of,” Schibi said. “Some of them will come and help decorate or set up tables and stuff like that. We’ve even had a couple that would stay overnight.”
Putting together this event takes a lot of work, but year after year it proves to be worth the effort. Students have a memorable experience, leave with a prize, and keep themselves out of harmful situations. “It’s going to be the last time that we’re all together as a class, so I think it’s going to be really special,” Graney said.
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN — Anita L. (King) Gochey, 85, of 77 South Canaan Rd. died June 5, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Lester Gochey. Anita was born July 16, 1940,in Winsted, daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Dulude) King.
Anita was well known throughout the Northwest Corner. She worked for many local businesses and organizations. Anita worked at the Rexall Drug Store, C.A. Lindell and Sons, Bob’s Clothing, Brooks Pharmacy, and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the cafeteria.She used her skills in calligraphy to complete the record books for the North Canaan Congregational Church.Anita’s daughter remembers her as being very creative with cardboard, and a loving mom.
Anita is survived by her son Raymond Gochey and his fiancee’ Chris Filkins of Hinsdale, Massachusetts; and her daughter Michele O’Brien of Sharon. She is also survived by her sister Denise Warner of Torrington and her brother Arthur King of Danbury. Her three grandchildren, Kyle Gochey of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Cody O’Brien of Georgia, and Sabrina O’Brien of Falls Village. Anita was predeceased by her brother, Martin King.
A Celebration of Anita’s life will be held on Saturday June 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.
Lakeville Journal
SHARON — Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14 surrounded by the love of her family.
Born on Fe 13, 1951, in New Milford, Susanne lived a life filled with warmth, adventure, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.
A graduate of Brookfield High School, Susanne went on to work as a travel agent, a career perfectly suited to her adventurous spirit and love of discovering the world. She especially cherished her travels to Australia, London, and Hawaii, creating memories that she carried throughout her life.
Susanne had a lifelong passion for antiques and found joy in collecting and appreciating beautiful pieces filled with history and character. She was also deeply devoted to her beloved Boston Terriers, whom she lovingly raised and cared for over many years. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the companionship of the dogs she adored.
Above all else, Susanne treasured her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Tayfun Berberoglu Sr.; her loving daughter, Jennifer; her son, Tayfun Berberoglu Jr.; and her cherished granddaughters, Faora and Sybella. Her love, kindness, strength, and gentle spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
Susanne will be remembered for her caring nature, adventurous soul, and unwavering love for her family, friends, and animals. Her memory will continue to inspire all whose lives she touched.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
SALISBURY — Rafael Porro passed away on January 6, 2026.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Salisbury.
The family welcomes all who knew and loved Rafael to join them in remembering and celebrating his life.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.
Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.
During his youth Nick had a passion for the outdoors especially hunting and fishing which he enjoyed throughout his lifetime.
Nick served in the Korean war as a Marine. During his heroic service he received many medals and citations,most notably for saving his platoon even while sustaining injury himself during the famed Battle Of The Hook. Nick showed selfless dedication to serving the needs of others. He was involved with the Marine Corps League with whom he established a scholarship fund, the Canaan Couch Pipa VFW, providing durable medical equipment (and Girl scout cookies)to various VA homes and hospitals including Walter Reed in Washington. Nick also aided and assisted in other charitable causes not just limited to veterans, he served his community, for example, by providing thanksgiving dinners to needy local families.
Nicholas served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Canaan for 25 years.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, and his fiery disposition. He was a shameless flirt who competed with his pals on who would receive the most hugs at any social gathering. With his charm, he always won.
Nicholas is predeceased by five brothers and his longtime partner Marlene Strattman. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Karen Gandolfo.
Nicholas leaves behind his loving daughters and their partners, his grandchildren and their partners and his great grand children. He is also survived by his only remaining brother, Robert Gandolfo, with whom he greatly valued his love and support. Nick also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. In his words, he had a special relationship with nieces Melissa Gandolfo and Lynne Gandolfo.
The family wishes to thank Salisbury Visiting Nurses.