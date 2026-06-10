‘Project Graduation’ returns to offer venue for drug-free fun

A years-long tradition is returning to Housatonic Valley Regional High School, aiming to provide a safe and fun environment for seniors to celebrate their graduation.

The annual event, called Project Graduation, takes place after seniors receive their diplomas on June 19. HVRHS Assistant Principal Steven Schibi promoted the event as a drug and alcohol free alternative to private parties outside of school grounds.

“It’s just to give our seniors one last fun moment with each other that is free of alcohol or drugs,” Schibi said. “We just want a dry, fun place to be, with food and games for the seniors.” The night starts at 10 p.m. “That way kids can go home or go out to eat with family if they want,” Schibi said.

The night will have a range of activities to keep students entertained throughout the six hour long event. The activities include axe throwing, karaoke, laser tag, hide and seek, bouncy houses and a raffle to conclude the event. “We use the auditorium to show movies, and the band room for video gaming,” Schibi said. “Kids can do laser tag in the hallways. Last year they went out and played manhunt in the fields.”

Class president Madison Graney helped organize the event. “There’s definitely going to be lots of food, candy, and an ice cream bar,” she said. “We’re going to play games all night.”

For the most part, students are able to move freely throughout the school. “It’s not a free for all,” Schibi said. “But it’s a lot of fun.” Teachers volunteer to stay for different shifts or throughout the entire night, ensuring everyone’s safety and monitoring activities. Senior class advisors Leticia Garcia-Tripp and Jeffery Tripp will spend the entire night, along with superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley.

“I feel like most people won’t sleep,” Graney said. The celebration ends at 4:30 a.m. but students can leave any time before then if picked up by a parent.

Students who face difficulties organizing a ride home will be dropped off at the middle school in their town by PTO members. “Nobody drives home,” Schibi said.

Garcia-Tripp emphasized the upside of staying until the end. “If you want to get a raffle prize, stay,” she said. Raffle prizes include things like microwaves, mini fridges, electronics, and gift cards. These items are donated through an annual appeal to community members and businesses.

But students have to stay the whole time to participate in the raffle. “If people choose to leave, then they leave, and they don’t get to partake in the raffle,” Schibi said.

The event is primarily organized by Schibi and FFA secretary Sara Jack, along with help from senior class advisors, class officers, and a few contributions from junior parents. “Their role is to go out and solicit businesses for the food portion, and to pick up and drop off food the day of,” Schibi said. “Some of them will come and help decorate or set up tables and stuff like that. We’ve even had a couple that would stay overnight.”

Putting together this event takes a lot of work, but year after year it proves to be worth the effort. Students have a memorable experience, leave with a prize, and keep themselves out of harmful situations. “It’s going to be the last time that we’re all together as a class, so I think it’s going to be really special,” Graney said.