Protesters picket at Town Hall on Presidents’ Day

SALISBURY — The frigid winds and icy conditions did little to deter a hearty group from gathering on the steps of Town Hall Monday, Feb. 17, to protest the current administration in Washington, D.C.

Holding signs referring to “Musk-rats” and “Kleptocracy,” while chanting “This is what Democracy looks like,” participants expressed their strong concerns over what they believe is a deep threat to the future of the country under President Donald Trump.

Organizer Amy Lake said holding such a rally on Presidents’ Day was timely. “Up to this point, presidents have mainly obeyed the rule of law and if not, Congress and the courts used their constitutional power to override the overreach of the executive branch. This is not being done. Their silence is complicit. Democracy is in peril.”

She urged those who are outraged with the current situation to call their legislators and others leaders and make their voices heard.

As she looked around at the approximately 60 who came out, Lake said, “It feels good to be doing something and to be building community.”

Many motorists who drove by honked horns as a show of support.

Danila Larssen, who is the chairman of the Democratic Town Committee in Litchfield and president of the Greater Litchfield Young Democrats, talked of being scared and nervous. “We may be safe here in Connecticut and I acknowledge we are privileged, but we have to think about others elsewhere.”

Larssen was with Kay Munoz of Waterbury, vice-chair of the Greater Litchfield Young Democrats and a member of the Hispanic Democratic caucus. “It is important we show our communities we’re not just beacons of hope, but that we can do something,” she said.

Karin Gerstel of Salisbury noted she is the child of parents who were victims of the Holocaust. “When, years later, my mother was asked why people didn’t try to stop it, she replied she didn’t have an answer.” Then, after pausing, Gerstel said, “I’m glad my parents are not here to see this now.”

One of the younger participants was Maria Grusauskas of Falls Village, who said, “Democracy cannot defend itself. It’s important for people to stay informed nationally and strengthen their local communities.”

Julia Olff, also of Falls Village, said she came out because of her concern about what she sees as an abuse of power by the executive branch, “which has dismantled the justice department and cowed the GOP congress. The president is using autocratic techniques to censor free speech and foster hate speech.” But she was emphatic when she said, “A multicultural society is here to stay.”

Peter Coffeen of Norfolk was mainly interested in protesting the removal of funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). “That agency was set up to do good for poor people,” he said.

Lake said many local individuals who would have attended had gone to Hartford where a large rally was taking place at the same time.