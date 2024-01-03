Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes
Photo by Mary Close Oppenheimer
recipes

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes

I remember my mother making roast duckling only once a year because it was so labor-intensive.

This recipe is so easy you’ll be tempted to serve it often. It takes less effort than driving to the market to pick up dinner from the deli.

1h 45m — prep: 15 min.; cook: 1 1/2 hours; yield: 2 servings

2 duck legs (frozen duck legs are available in packages of 2 at LaBonne’s and the Sharon Market)

2 baking potatoes or 1 bag of baby potatoes

Fresh thyme

Salt and pepper

Defrost the duck legs.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Brush the skin side of the duck legs with a little bit of oil to prevent sticking.

On the stove, heat an oven-proof roasting pan or cast iron frying pan and sear the duck legs skin-side down over medium heat until the skin turns golden and gives out some oil.

Turn the legs skin-side up, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook for 45 minutes before adding the potatoes. Cooking time for the potatoes will vary depending upon the size of the pieces.

If using large potatoes, cut them across into 1-inch slices, then cut each slice into four.

If using baby potatoes, cut them in half along the longest side to allow the greatest surface area to brown in the pan. Use as many as will fit in your pan in one layer.

Arrange the potato pieces cut-side down around the duck legs, then sprinkle a few sprigs of thyme over the duck and potatoes and season with more salt and pepper before putting the pan back into the oven.

Cook for a total of 1½ hours, turning the potatoes so the cut sides get browned. Toward the end, toss to coat with the duck fat. Optimal outcome is tender duck legs and crispy potatoes. If the potatoes are done before the duck, remove and set them aside to keep warm.

This recipe scales up easily. Just use a larger pan and as cook as directed.

Leftovers: If you have some meat left over, seal it and store in the freezer for up to two months for future use. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

Duck fat is delicious. Use any leftover fat to sauté snow peas, onions or anything else you would otherwise sauté in oil.

recipes

Latest News

So much to choose from at Sweet William

So much to choose from at Sweet William

Selections at Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery.

Photo by Susan Hassler

I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.

Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.

Keep ReadingShow less
bakery

Tangled Lines: year in review

The angling year 2023 started sluggishly and steadily disimproved.

Looking back at my “notes,” I find mutterings and complaints that high flows in the Housatonic persisted well into May.

Keep ReadingShow less
2023 recap

The healing power of theater: part 2

By Lee A. Davies

Last issue we addressed the evidence for the health value of live theater, especially during stressful times. This week we take a deeper dive into specific ways that attending live theater can have a positive impact your well-being. With credit to freelance writers Nicole Hilbig, Ghessica De Leon and Adrienne Wyper, who frequently write on theater arts and health, here are eight benefits of going to the theater, and the influence it has on the audience:

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Reality control

Reality control
Princeton University Press

Heather Hendershot, When the News Broke: Chicago 1968 and the Polarizing of America (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2022)


Keep ReadingShow less
politics