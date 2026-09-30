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Region One widens public role in school study

FALLS VILLAGE — Seeking broader community input on Region One’s organizational study, the ABC Committee plans to recruit residents from each of the region’s six towns to take part in the process.

At the committee’s Sept. 23 meeting, Sharon’s Philip O’Reilly said he had heard concerns from constituents that the study needed greater public involvement. The ABC Committee is made up of the chairs of the region’s seven boards of education.

Last spring, Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley proposed a comprehensive kindergarten-through-grade-12 study examining the region’s school structure amid declining enrollment and rising operating costs, including potential consolidation or regionalization options. The study is expected to continue through May 2027, with findings presented in June.

All six Region One towns agreed to participate. Brady-Shanley has emphasized that the study is intended to provide data and identify possible options, rather than recommend a mandatory course of action.

O’Reilly said he has heard concerns that if the study is conducted primarily by Region One’s central office, it may not be viewed as objective. He stressed the need for public support and proposed having representatives from each town participate, with the central office serving as a clearinghouse.

“That’s a wonderful idea,” Brady-Shanley said. “I know there is lots of interest in the community. I’m absolutely open to that. I feel strongly it’s not just my voice, but townspeople should be heard.”

Iris Hermann of Cornwall agreed, saying, “Getting to people ahead of time will make it easier on us.”

Brady-Shanley suggested that each town’s board of selectmen and board of education name a representative. Interested residents could submit their names to the boards for consideration.

Patricia Mechare of Falls Village questioned having boards of selectmen choose. “They don’t really know what we’re doing,” said Mechare, a former first selectman.

Hermann disagreed. “Our Board of Selectmen has a real grasp of who is interested.”

When asked whether towns could determine their own method of selecting representatives, Amy Dodge of North Canaan said the process should be consistent throughout the region.

The committee agreed that each board of selectmen and board of education would seek a representative, preferably someone who does not serve on either board. Brady-Shanley said she would develop a plan explaining what would be expected of the representatives and hopes to have them named in October.

The discussion came as Region One awaits results of a survey sent to residents throughout the region seeking their views on the school system and the organizational study. The deadline for responses has passed, and Brady-Shanley said the findings will be released shortly and used to help determine which issues the study examines more closely.

“The results will drive the next steps,” she said.

Kent’s Heather Brand said some residents have concerns about the distance to Housatonic Valley Regional High School. Brady-Shanley said she has heard those concerns and welcomes community input.

“The more I can update, the better it will be to address concerns,” Brady-Shanley said. “The more information, the better.”

Brady-Shanley said she will provide updates at monthly board meetings and post information about the study on the Region One website.

Mechare also stressed the importance of involving school staff, whose perspectives, she said, may differ from those of parents.

“Their views may not be the same as parents,” she said.

“That’s why we’re taking a year,” Brady-Shanley replied. “This can’t be done overnight.”

Asked whether teachers would be represented, Brady-Shanley said educators from the elementary, middle and high school levels would provide input.

“Absolutely,” she said.

Brady-Shanley said the study’s findings will be driven by the data and that there are no preconceived conclusions about what Region One should ultimately do.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
schools

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