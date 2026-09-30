Salisbury School tunnel under Route 44 nears completion

SALISBURY — Construction of a tunnel beneath Route 44 connecting Salisbury School’s north and south campuses is nearing completion.
Vafa Vahid, the private boys’ school’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer, said Monday, Sept. 28, that the tunnel will likely be ready for use by mid-November.
He did not have a date for the removal of the temporary lane barriers on Route 44.
Vahid said construction began in May but stopped in June while the school awaited state permits.
Dayton Construction Company of Watertown is the contractor.
Vahid declined to give a specific cost but confirmed that it is “a multi-million dollar project.”
The tunnel will allow students, faculty and staff to walk between the campuses without crossing busy Route 44.
The north campus includes faculty and staff housing and athletic facilities.
Currently, pedestrians use a crossing marked by signs and a cone, sometimes with a crossing guard present.
Vahid said the primary reason for building the tunnel “is the safety of the kids.”