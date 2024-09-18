Regional solid waste plan still in limbo

Plans for Northwest Corner towns to join the Housatonic Resource Recovery Authority (HRRA) have fallen through due to uncertainty surrounding the cost of the merger.



Leaders from across the region discussed the situation at a meeting of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG) Sept. 12.

Contracts with the state for refuse hauling are due to expire in 2027, by which time municipalities must have alternate solutions in place. Some COG towns have signed contracts with USA Waste & Recycling, but as of the September meeting, eleven COG towns have yet to identify a new hauler (Barkhamsted, Canaan, Colebrook, Cornwall, Goshen, New Hartford, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon and Winsted).

HRRA represents 14 municipalities spanning from Kent to Ridgefield. Its model allows for local transfer stations to maintain standard operating procedure at no additional cost.

COG heard a presentation from HRRA in July and discussed the possibility of the 11 outlying towns joining the coalition. At a follow-up meeting, HRRA informed the COG that uncertainty regarding the municipal solid waste tonnage totals, along with the lack of a centralized collection center, prevented the group from extending an invitation to the northern towns.

COG is looking into purchasing the Torrington Transfer Station to use as a collection hub for the Northwest Corner towns. The idea is to short-haul refuse to Torrington, which can then be taken to recycling centers, incinerators, or out-of-state landfills.

COG was hopeful that by joining HRRA, the waste could be collected in Torrington, sorted by type, and hauled to HRRA’s network of processors. COG Chair Dan Jerram, first selectman of New Hartford, said the increased workload on HRRA’s small team would have been too much to take on.

“It seemed like a lot of work, and what was the benefit?” Jerram shared. He stressed the importance of COG moving forward with the Torrington Transfer Station purchase and finding a long-term partner for waste management.

Salisbury First Selectman Curtis Rand said Casella Waste Systems, a large interstate resource management provider in New England, is in the process of acquiring Royal Carting and Welsh Sanitation (an Amenia, New York-based waste company that operates in Western Connecticut).

The sale is expected to be finalized before the end of 2024. Rand said there may be opportunities to work with Casella as it enters the Northwest Corner.