Richard Stratton

LAKEVILLE — Richard Stratton of Chappaqua, New York and Lakeville, passed away on Aug. 31, in Princeton, New Jersey, at the age of 92 with his loving wife by his side.

Born in 1933 in Buffalo, New York, Dick was the oldest child of Ida and Lou. He was predeceased by his brother Jerry and sister Judy.

He was a proud graduate of Cornell University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Business Administration degree. While at Cornell, he met the love of his life, Betty Oshman, who he married in 1956. He remained a devoted, loving husband throughout their 68 years of marriage. Nothing made him happier than being by her side.

Together they built a beautiful life raisingtheir three children, Jon, Kathy and Lynne who survive him.

Dick began his career as an accountant with IBM, where he was a dedicated employee for 34 years. He later continued his work with the Westchester County Health Department, serving another 16 years before retiring.

Beyond his professional life, he loved spending summers in Lakeville where he enjoyed time with family and good friends, and admiring the natural beauty of the area.

After retirement he and Betty continued their love of learning, taking many thought provoking and engaging classes at The Taconic Learning Center.

But more than his accomplishments or hobbies, he will be best remembered for his kind and gentle manner, his easy-going personality, and his big smile. He never had a harsh word for anyone, and his loving and generous spirit touched all who knew him.

He leaves behind the love of his life, wife of 68 years, Betty,his son Jon, daughter Kathy and her husband Steve Meersma, and his daughter Lynne and her husband John Kohnken. He also leaves his four cherished grandchildren; Melissa, Thomas, Kim and Brian.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to The Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance ServiceBox 582 Salisbury CT 06068 or the Scoville Memorial Library, Box 455 Salisbury, CT 06068.

Sharon Dennis Rosen

SHARON — Sharon Dennis Rosen, 83, died on Aug. 8, 2025, in New York City.

Born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, she grew up on her parents’ farm and attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She went on to study at Skidmore College before moving to New York City, where she married Dr. Harvey Rosen and together they raised two children.

‘Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between’ at the Moviehouse

Claire and Garland Jeffreys in the film “The King of In Between.”

There is a scene in “The King of In Between,” a documentary about musician Garland Jeffreys, that shows his name as the answer to a question on the TV show “Jeopardy!”

“This moment was the film in a nutshell,” said Claire Jeffreys, the film’s producer and director, and Garland’s wife of 40 years. “Nobody knows the answer,” she continued. “So, you’re cool enough to be a Jeopardy question, but you’re still obscure enough that not one of the contestants even had a glimmer of the answer.”

Haystack Book Festival: writers in conversation

Haystack Book Festival: writers in conversation
Jerome A. Cohen, author of the memoir \u201cEastward, Westward: A Lifein Law.\u201d
The Haystack Book Festival, a program of the Norfolk Hub, brings renowned writers and thinkers to Norfolk for conversation. Celebrating its fifth season this fall, the festival will gather 18 writers for discussions at the Norfolk Library on Sept. 20 and Oct. 3 through 5.

