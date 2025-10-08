Salisbury School chaplain joins St. Johns Church

SALISBURY — Rev. Johan Johnson is the new priest at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury.

He is also the chaplain at Salisbury School.

A native of New York, he is married to Gabriela Johnson. The couple have two daughters, Elizabeth and Madeline.

Johnson attended Clark University, where he studied psychology. He attended seminary at Columbia University and received a Ph.D in education from Fordham University.

Johnson said when he first came to Salisbury School in the summer of 2024 he attended services at St. John’s. “It was the first place I came to, and it had a nice feel.”

As luck would have it, there was a vacancy within six weeks.

Johnson filled in for six or eight months and then took the job.

“It was like dating, and then deciding to get married” he said.

The late David Bayersdorfer was active at St. John’s, and helped Johnson make his decision.

“He was so encouraging and welcoming,” he said. “Such a good spirit. He made me feel like this was a place that had energy.”

Johnson started in August. He said he is getting to know the parish and looking at how best to communicate “the good news we believe exists in Jesus.”

Coming up in November is a fundraiser for Haitian relief efforts. This will take the form of a trivia game, helmed by Bruce Paddock, and co-sponsored by St. John’s and the Salisbury Congregational Church.

“That way we can connect the two churches and develop the linkages between two faith communities.”