Shopping at Trinity Lime Rock

LAKEVILLE — The participants couldn’t remember precisely, but the consensus was the last Memorial Day weekend tag sale at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lakeville was about 10 years ago.

It rained off and on all day Saturday, May 24, so the sale, originally planned to be outside, was moved indoors.

Immediately upon entering, a shopper had the opportunity to pick up a copy of “The Lime Rock Cook Book of Trinity Church.”

This 1981 edition adds then-contemporary recipes to the editions of 1897 and 1951.

Entries include:

Mystery Pickle

Spinach Soup

Rabbit Fricassee

Ancestral Sauce for Plum Pudding