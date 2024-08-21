Shrinking Ashley Falls church will relocate to Great Barrington

For six decades Greenwoods Community Church has rested in rural Ashley Falls.

John Coston
ASHLEY FALLS, Mass. — After serving Ashley Falls for 60 years, Greenwoods Community Church is moving to Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The church has been an integral part of the Ashley Falls community, organizing programs such as a children’s summer camp, celebration of addiction recovery, mission outreach, and a monthly food pantry.

While the congregation once accommodated 100 members from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York, attendance settled at 80 regulars just before the pandemic. In 2024, just 20 remained.

On a rural road far from any downtown area, the building does not naturally attract visitors. Considering its inaccessibility and the aging property it sits on, congregants began to discuss relocation.

Ashley Falls residents will miss Greenwoods’ presence, but recognize an opportunity for growth and revival. “We are very excited and feel that the Lord is calling us to do something special in GB,” said congregation member Janet Prindle.

With shops, restaurants, art galleries and live music, Great Barrington offers a cultural destination. Greenwoods is hopeful that locals, weekenders and tourists help the church survive and thrive.

A study of the needs of Great Barrington and surrounding towns will guide the selection of an ideal location for the new church. Greenwoods plans to use a temporary space before establishing permanent roots and intend to reopen in the fall of 2025.

