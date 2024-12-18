St. John’s celebrates two full centuries

The Right Rev. Jeffrey W. Mello spoke at the 200th anniversary of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury.

Patrick L. Sullivan
churches

St. John’s celebrates two full centuries

SALISBURY — St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury celebrated its 200th anniversary Sunday, Dec. 15, with a visit from the Right Rev. Jeffrey W. Mello, the Diocesan Bishop of Connecticut.

He brought greetings from the 30,000 Episcopaleans in the state.

In his sermon, Mello asked the parishioners to consider what it means to say they are from St. John’s, and urged them to present themselves in such a way that “those seeing us in action say ‘see how they love each other’ and want to know more.”

Mello greeted worshippers as they filed out of the church, and mingled further at a post-service luncheon.

St. John’s was consecrated on Sept. 15, 1824, by the Bishop, Dr. Thomas C. Brownell.

Brownell wrote of the building: “This edifice is constructed of brick in the gothic style or architecture. It is neatly furnished, and its accommodations are judiciously arranged.”

He added that the cost of the building “has been borne with cheerfulness.

“The zeal and liberality which this parish has evinced afford an encouraging promise of its future prosperity.”

St. John’s has been active in its support of community organizations, with substantial donations in 2024 to the Lakeville Hose Company ($2,650), Housatonic Youth Services Bureau ($2,200), the Chore Service ($1,000), Hispaniola Health Partners/Louise Lindenmeyr ($2,000), the Corner Food Pantry ($4,000), Salisbury Family Services ($3,500), Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service ($2,650), and Project SAGE ($1,000).

churches

Latest News

Shooting the breeze with Christopher Little

Shooting the breeze with Christopher Little

Martin Tandler

Little with his dog, Ruby.

"What I really feel lucky about is having had the chance to meet and photograph so many people who had a real impact on our lives,” said Christopher Little whose new memoir, “Shooting the Breeze: Memories of a Photojournalist” was just released. The book is as eclectic and colorful as the man himself and offers an intimate look into Little’s globe-trotting career spent behind the lens, capturing some of the most iconic figures, events, and human stories of the past half-century.

In 2021, the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at The University of Texas acquired Little’s photographic archive.

Keep ReadingShow less
photography

Cold Spring, a not-so-hidden Hudson Valley gem

Cold Spring, a not-so-hidden Hudson Valley gem

“Cold Spring, NY” depicts life in a notable Hudson River town with a rich history and much natural beauty.

Krista A. Briggs

According to Alissa Malnati, co-creator of the new coffee table tome, “Cold Spring, NY”, after twenty-five years in the urban jungle, it was time to go in search of a cure for the angst which, for some, can come with metropolitan living. “My husband and I were soul sick,” explained Malnati of the couple’s move to Cold Spring, a Hudson River town located in leafy Putnam County. “We were seeking restoration and quiet, and to be in nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

The time was right for a move in 2021. The Malnatis relocated from busy Brooklyn to a tranquil mountaintop abode which allowed them to decompress without the intrusion of cell phones and ceaseless city noise. With the shift to the Hudson Valley, Alissa, a writer and fashion executive, and her husband, Will, a podcaster and television producer, found the peace they were searching for in Cold Spring, a semi-rural town known for its boutiques, antique shops, and world-class hiking trails.

Keep ReadingShow less
books