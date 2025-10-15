Falls Village bids farewell to Rev. Reifsnyder

FALLS VILLAGE — Rev. Rich Reifsnyder, pastor of the Falls Village Congregational Church, presided over his last service at the church Sunday, Oct. 12.

Reifsnyder took over in February 2018.

He said it started out as a temporary job. “A couple of Sundays here and there.”

“Then it sort of developed.”

He said the church will form a search committee and start looking for a replacement, with some guidance from the United Church of Christ organization.

He said he and wife Lynn would be moving soon back to Winchester, Virginia, where they lived previously and where their son lives.