Trinity Episcopal Church marks 150 years in Lime Rock

The Suffragen Bishop of Connecticut, the Right Reverend Laura J. Ahrens, at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Patrick L. Sullivan
churches

Trinity Episcopal Church marks 150 years in Lime Rock

LIME ROCK — Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock celebrated the 150th anniversary of the church’s consecration Sunday, Oct. 27, with the Suffragen Bishop of Connecticut, the Right Reverend Laura J. Ahrens presiding.

During the sermon, Ahrens said “I feel blessed to share in this celebration with all of you” and praised the congregation for being “willing to expand your vision of what faith means.”

Trinity Episcopal Church, was established when William H. Barnum, chairman of the Barnum Richardson Company in Lime Rock and a U.S. Congressman, was convinced that the hamlet’s residents needed their own church, rather than traveling to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury.

The cornerstone was laid in 1873, the church was consecrated in 1874, and by 1875 the church was officially part of the Episcopal Diocese of Connecticut.

churches

Latest News

Walk-A-Thon returns for 20th year

Walk-A-Thon returns for 20th year

The student body of Cornwall Consolidated School gather beneath the Walk-A-Thon banner on Cheery Hill Road, Oct. 25.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Grade students of Cornwall Consolidated School trekked down the road Oct. 25 for the 20th Walk-A-Thon.

The annual fundraiser selects one organization to support each year in addition to raising money for eighth grade class trips. This year benefited the New York Marine Rescue Center.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Garden Club plants 1,000 more bulbs

Garden Club plants 1,000 more bulbs

Charlotte Van Doren and Natalie Randall of the Cornwall Garden Club use power and hand tools to plant the bulbs.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Expanding the daffodil garden in Cornwall Village between the library and Town Hall, four members of the Cornwall Garden Club planted 1,000 bulbs Saturday, Oct. 26.

Charlotte Van Doren, Natalie Randall, Stephana Bottom and Juliet Hubbard spent the better part of the day hard at work with both hand and power tools.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening

Cornwall youth soccer hosts North Canaan

Cornwall youth soccer hosts North Canaan
Riley Klein

The Cornwall Tornadoes took on the North Canaan Miners at Foote Field Saturday, Oct. 26. North Canaan won the match 4-2. Both teams are composed of players in grades 4 through 6. The 2024 season marks the first time Region One soccer clubs have played out-of-town teams since before the pandemic.


Keep ReadingShow less
soccer

Banged up GNH loses to Watertown

Banged up GNH loses to Watertown

QB Brady Gambee runs away from GNH Saturday, Oct. 26.

Riley Klein

Watertown High School’s star QB Brady Gambee led the Warriors to a 42-6 win over Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football Saturday, Oct. 26. GNH returned from the bye week with a new backfield. Captains Leif Johnson and Owen Stimson stepped in at running back and quarterback respectively, filling in for starters Mason Sobol and Ty Devita, both out with torn ACLs. GNH plays the next three games on the road before returning to Winsted on Thanksgiving morning against St. Paul Catholic High School.

WR Owen Riemer elevates for a pass down the sideline.Riley Klein

gnh football