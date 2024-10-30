Trinity Episcopal Church marks 150 years in Lime Rock

LIME ROCK — Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock celebrated the 150th anniversary of the church’s consecration Sunday, Oct. 27, with the Suffragen Bishop of Connecticut, the Right Reverend Laura J. Ahrens presiding.

During the sermon, Ahrens said “I feel blessed to share in this celebration with all of you” and praised the congregation for being “willing to expand your vision of what faith means.”

Trinity Episcopal Church, was established when William H. Barnum, chairman of the Barnum Richardson Company in Lime Rock and a U.S. Congressman, was convinced that the hamlet’s residents needed their own church, rather than traveling to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury.

The cornerstone was laid in 1873, the church was consecrated in 1874, and by 1875 the church was officially part of the Episcopal Diocese of Connecticut.