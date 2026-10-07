Run & Wag 5K returns to Cornwall Oct. 17

CORNWALL – The 13th annual Run & Wag 5K, sponsored by the Little Guild animal shelter, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at noon at the town Green (27 Pine St.).
Billed as the premier human/dog race in the region, the event offers runners, walkers and their canine companions an opportunity to compete in a unique event, while at the same time supporting the mission of the Little Guild to rescue and find homes for dogs and cats in need.
The race is open to runners and walkers with or without dogs.
The course winds through historic Cornwall Village and the scenic Cornwall valley.
Beyond the race, visitors can enjoy food, treats, live local music and a chance to watch the dogs in attendance.
Jenny Langendorfer, director of the Little Guild, said, “The Run & Wag 5K is such a special day for the Little Guild. The joy of our community is on full display as runners, walkers and their dogs cross the finish line. It is a reminder of exactly what we work for— the bond between people and their pets.Every registration helps a dog or cat get a second chance.”
Registration is online only and closes on Oct. 16. Cost is $35 for adults and $20 for youth (17 and under).
Awards will be given for top finishers in adult male, adult female, youth male and youth female categories, as well as dog/human teams in those categories. The Run & Wag 5K offers non-binary as a gender option when registering, but there are no award categories for this designation.
On-site packet pickup, the start of live music and the opening of food trucks begin at 11 a.m. The race kicks off at noon. The awards ceremony is at 1:30 p.m.
Race shirts will be distributed as long as the supply lasts.
For information and registration, visit littleguild.org/runwag