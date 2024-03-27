budget

Salisbury budgets go to hearing

SALISBURY — The Board of Finance voted to send the 2024-25 budget proposals from the Board of Education and the Board of Selectmen to public hearing after a brief meeting Wednesday, March 20.

Both budget proposals were trimmed a bit from the versions presented to the finance board on March 7.

Salisbury Central School Principal Stephanie Magyar said the SCS budget was down $12,418 because of a decrease in health insurance costs, offset somewhat by an increase in non-certified staff salaries.

First Selectman Curtis Rand reported a similar situation on the municipal side, with a decrease in health insurance offset by an increase in tipping fees for municipal solid waste, for a decrease of $1,281.

The finance board voted to send the two proposals to a public hearing Monday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

The town budget proposal’s total is $8,619,572, an increase of $401,742 (4.8%).

The SCS budget proposal’s total is $6,535,939, an increase of $195,665 (3.09%).

The town’s Region One assessment is $4,412,718, an increase of $236,606 (5.67%).

Total town education spending, if the SCS and Region One proposals pass, will be $10,948,657, an increase of $432,271 (4.11%).

The Region One budget proposal will be presented at a public hearing at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The hearing is in-person and on Zoom.

