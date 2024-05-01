Salisbury real estate sales in March 2024

Built in 1914 this Cape Cod style home at 634 Main Street on 0.7 acres in Lakeville sold quickly for $630,000, above the asking price of $625,000.

Christine Bates
SALISBURY — Listed below are real estate sales during the month of March filed with the Town of Salisbury. Only transactions with a monetary value are included while transfers without consideration are excluded.

March 13, 2024

10 Cooper Hill Road, a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 5.11 acres sold by Virgina Knittel to Elizabeth and Peter Juusola for $629,500.

March 15, 2024

230 Lime Rock Road, a colonial home with pool and pond on 17.22 acres sold by Frances Cuneo to Benjamin and Kristen Fay Family Trust for $1,570,000.

March 15, 2024

5 Bloomer Lane, a small cabin with direct frontage on Washinee Lake, sold by Bloom Lane LLC to Angela Cho Yu and Xin Yu for $355,000.

March 18, 2024

234 Main Street, a 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home sold by John Gruen to Deborah Apsel Lang for $630,000.

March 20, 2024

63 Main Street, a 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with garage/apartment on 8.16 acres sold by Star Herrmann to Jonathan and Deborah Newcomb for $1,875,000.

March 25, 2024

177 Interlaken Road, a 4 bedroom/4 bath house sold by Nathan Family Trust to David Nathan for $1,462,500.

March 28, 2024

333 Main Street, a commercial building, sold by Roger and Christiana Rawlings to 333 Main Street LLC for $545,000.

Go with the flow
Lans Christensen

The Kent School varsity crew team set out on the Housatonic River for practice in late April.

Summer celebration to honor Sharon Hospital

SHARON — Enthusiastic about early planning for a town-wide celebration of Sharon Hospital, resident Deborah Moore outlined festive possibilities at the regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen Tuesday, April 23.

Reading through a trove of records preserved by the late Mary Kirby, who documented the history of the Sharon Hospital Auxiliary organization, led Moore to imagine a summer celebration on Sunday, August 25, to include a parade and a community picnic, most likely to be held at Veterans’ Park.

Little league baseball returns to Steve Blass Field

Kurt Hall squared up in the batter’s box, April 27.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Steve Blass Little League AAA baseball opened the 2024 season on Saturday, April 27, with an afternoon match between the Giants and Red Sox.

The Giants stood tall and came out on top with a 15-7 win over their Region One counterparts, the Red Sox. AAA little league teams are composed of players aged 9 to 11 from Cornwall, Kent, Falls Village, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon.

Pickleballing in Kent

Lans Christensen

Kent Park and Recreation has joined with Kent Center School to provide the community with weekly pickleball. The public is invited to KCS Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. through June 5. There are two courts set up and all equipment is provided. People of all ages are welcome. No skill or experience necessary.


