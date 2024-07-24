Rotarians dole out funds for community programs

Lakeville Journal intern Simon Markow, left, receives the 2024 Bob Estabrook Award from Salisbury Rotary Club Tuesday, July 16. Managing Editor Riley Klein praised Markow’s dedication and hard work.

Photo by Jen Markow
SALISBURY — Salisbury Rotary Club’s Charitable Gifts Committee presented donations and scholarships to locals Tuesday, July 16.
Marking its 75th year as a club, the Rotarians made a dinner to celebrate the occasion. Steak, shrimp cakes, veggies and desserts were paired with splendid conversation between the community and club members.

Once plates were cleared, Rotary President Paul Ramunni, owner of the accordion museum in North Canaan, presented donation checks to each recipient.

Jane Lloyd Fund received $3,000; Extras After School and Summer Program, 21st Century Fund for HVRHS and Dial-A-Ride each received $1,000; Fishes and Loaves and Corner Food Pantry received $750; Boy Scouts of America received $250.

A scholarship check was given to Housatonic Valley Regional High School graduate Grace Riva. She will attend University of New England in the fall.

Rising HVRHS junior Simon Markow was chosen for the Bob Estabrook award, given to an intern at The Lakeville Journal each summer.

While accepting the award, Markow commented on his time at the Journal so far. “I’m learning a lot. It’s a really great experience.”

Upstate Art Weekend brightens Wassaic and beyond

Upstate Art Weekend brightens Wassaic and beyond

Abstract art display in Wassaic for Upstate Art Weekend, July 18-21.

Photo by Mia Barnes

WASSAIC — Art enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley to participate in Upstate Art Weekend, which ran from July 18 to July 21.

The event, which “celebrates the cultural vibrancy of Upstate New York”, included 145 different locations where visitors could enjoy and interact with art.

Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour

Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour

A serene scene from the Amenia garden tour.

Photo by Leila Hawken

AMENIA — The much-anticipated annual Amenia Garden Tour drew a steady stream of visitors to admire five local gardens on Saturday, July 13, each one demonstrative of what a green thumb can do. An added advantage was the sense of community as neighbors and friends met along the way.

Each garden selected for the tour presented a different garden vibe. Phantom’s Rock, the garden of Wendy Goidel, offered a rocky terrain and a deep rock pool offering peaceful seclusion and anytime swims. Goidel graciously welcomed visitors and answered questions about the breathtaking setting.

Tangled Lines: Casting into depths at dawn

Tangled Lines: Casting into depths at dawn

Gary Dodson working a tricky pool on the Schoharie Creek, hoping to lure something other than a rock bass from the depths.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

PRATTSVILLE, N.Y. — The Schoharie Creek, a fabled Catskill trout stream, has suffered mightily in recent decades.

Between pressure from human development around the busy and popular Hunter Mountain ski area, serious flooding, and the fact that the stream’s east-west configuration means it gets the maximum amount of sunlight, the cool water required for trout habitat is simply not as available as in the old days.

Norfolk rocks as storm rolls in

Norfolk rocks as storm rolls in

FALLS VILLAGE — Close to 70 music lovers gathered at Robertson Plaza on Saturday, July 20 as the Joint Chiefs, an Americana band, played a free concert sponsored by the Friends of Robertson Plaza.

An hour into the concert, the western sky began to show threatening signs of bad weather, but the band persevered and the crowd just pulled out umbrellas and rain gear, checking cellphones for weather updates.

