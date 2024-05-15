Salisbury seeks infrastructure grant

The Bauer Fund operates in the same manner. However, grants from the Fund are limited to students attending either Cornell or Wellesley. Students attending Cornell or Wellesley should apply to the Fund. All others should apply to the Foundation.

New and returning application forms for the 2024-2025 school year are available at: www.bauerfundfoundation.org.

Completed and fully documented applications must be returned to The Bauer Foundation at PO Box 1784 Lakeville CT 06039-postmarked no later than June 20 2024. Scholarship awards will be announced by August 20 2024.

05-09-24

05-16-24

05-23-24

05-30-24





Legal Notice

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to collocate antennas at a centerline height not to exceed 68ft within the existing 106-foot-tall church steeple (overall height) located at 25 Main Street, Sharon, Litchfield County, CT 06069. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Project 012849-PR-CR, EBI Consulting, 21 B Street, Burlington, MA 01803, crobinson@ebiconsulting.comor at 978.877.3493.

05-16-24





Legal Notice

Liquor Permit

Notice of Application

This is to give notice that I, Maria Munoz, 39 Great Hollow Road, West Cornwall, CT 06796 have filed an application placard 05/13/2024 with the Department of Consumer Protection for a RESTAURANT LIQUOR PERMIT for the sale of alcoholic liquor on the premises at Pink House Kitchen, LLC, 34 Lower River Road, West Cornwall, CT 06796.

The business will be owned by: Pink House Kitchen LLC Entertainment will consist of: Acoustics (not amplified), Live Bands Objections must be filed by: 06-24-22024. Visit: https;//portal.ct.gov/remonstrance for more information.

Pink House Kitchen LLC

05-16-24

05-23-24





Legal Notice

Pursuant to CT State Library, Office of the Public Records, Form RC-075, regarding the disposition of public records, Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT, announces plans to dispose of remaining archived cumulative records for all years prior to 1974. Please contact the Registrar at 860-824-5123 ext. 1170 to arrange a time if you wish to pick up records prior to the disposition. A government issued photo i.d. will be required for verification. All forementioned records will be disposed of no earlier than Friday, May 24, 2024.

05-16-24

05-23-24





Legal Notice

The Cornwall Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Cornwall Library, 30 Pine Street, Cornwall to nominate candidates for the offices of Registrar of Voters and Justices of the Peace. All Democrats registered in Cornwall are eligible to vote.

05-16-24





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0244 by the Salisbury Housing Trust for new multi-family housing construction in the Multifamily Housing Overlay District at 26 & 28 Undermountain Road, Salisbury, Map 56, Lots 05 and 06 per Section 405.3 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

05-09-24

05-16-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 6, 2024:

Approved - Special Permit Application #2024-0243 by Allied Engineering, for a Detached Apartment on a Single-Family Residential Lot in accordance with Section 208 of the Regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 19 as Lot 04 and is located at 249 Undermountain Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Sallie Ketcham

To Amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations Section 205.1 “Table of Uses - Residential Zones” and Section 205.2 “Table of Uses - Rural Enterprise; Commercial & Industrial Zones,” add Section 213.5 “Hotels in Residential Zones,” amend Section 703.11 “Table of Parking Requirements,” and revise definitions of “Hotel” and “Motel,” effective May 20, 2024.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2024-0245 by owner Congregational Church of Christ to for EV Charger Installation in accordance with section 207.20 of the Regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 54 as Lot 78 and is located at 30 Main Street, Salisbury.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2024-0247 by owner American School for the Deaf for a 40’x30’ Storage Addition to an Existing Pavilion in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 64 as Lot 08 and is located at 410 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

05-16-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action(s) were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 6, 2024:

Application #2024-0246 for a minor site plan modification by the Salisbury Housing Committee. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved the application after first deciding, under Section 805.3 of the Zoning Regulations that increasing the number of units without a change in the number of bedrooms would not materially alter Special Permit Application #2021-0123 to construct a new multifamily dwelling in the Pocketknife Square Overlay District and Aquifer Protection Overlay District as per Sections 403 and 405 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations approved May 17, 2021 subject to conditions. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 45 as Lot 2 and is located at 11 Holley Street, Lakeville, Connecticut. The owner of the property is the Town of Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

05-16-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANK MEADE

Late of North Canaan

(24-000183)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 7, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jeffrey A. Meade

c/o Lawrence Jay Kiel

Murphy Laudati Kiel &

Rattigan, 4 East Granby Road,

PO Box 93, Granby, CT 06035

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

05-16-24