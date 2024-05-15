affordable housing

Salisbury seeks infrastructure grant

SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to apply for a $1 million state grant for infrastructure work at the Dresser Woods affordable housing site at the regular monthly meeting Monday, May 6.

Jocelyn Ayer of the Salisbury Housing Committee, a private non-profit group that is developing the site, said the state Department of Housing requires that towns apply for Community Development Block Grants, not private groups.

She said the funds would be used for stormwater management, rhe drive way, and water and sewer connections.

The selectmen also responded to a petition asking for a town meeting to vote on limiting the Dresser Woods development, which has 20 total units of one, two and three-bedrooms, to 10 units total.

First Selectman Curtis Rand said after consulting with the town’s attorney, the answer is no, because the matter concerns private property and a private developer.

The Dresser Woods special permit application was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission on April 1 after a lengthy public hearing that was continued twice.

There will be a public hearing on the grant application Thursday, May 23, 5 p.m. in-person at Town Hall and online.

Legal Notices - 5-16-24

Legal Notices - 5-16-24

BAUER FUND AND FOUNDATION COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Through grants to colleges, The Bauer Foundation provides indirect scholarship assistance for undergraduate college education to students residing in The Connecticut Regional School District One based on merit and need.

Classifieds - 5-16-24

Classifieds - 5-16-24

Automobiles For Sale

For Sale: 1953 MGTD. Original condition. Great driver. Green. Call for price and pictures. 413-229-2510.

Help Wanted

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), hospitality specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, mashgichim (F/T and P/T), and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.

