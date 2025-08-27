scoville memorial library

Scoville wraps up summer reading

Scoville wraps up summer reading

Kyla DeRisi drew winning tickets for prizes at the Scoville Memorial Library’s end-of-summer reading celebration.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — The summer reading program at the Scoville Memorial Library was wrapped up Saturday, Aug. 23, with prizes, games and bubbles.

Lots of bubbles.

Kyla DeRisi, the Children’s Services Coordinator, and Julia Hobart from Circulation Services led the way.

Children and parents wandered in and out, taking advantage of the popsicles on offer.

There were ice cream sandwiches at the end as well.

On the bubble front, there were two bubble-making devices that churned out small but serviceable bubbles.

But they functioned as an appetizer. The main course was whacking the big bubbles that could be realized with a steady hand, proper blowing technique, and infinite patience.

The procedure was as follows: The aspiring bubbler grasps two rods which have a length of absorbent cord attached, forming a rough circle.

The cord is dipped in a tub of bubble solution, and carefully lifted out. If all goes well, there is a latent bubble within the circle, waiting to be formed and released.

It’s tricky. A sudden move, however slight, causes the thin sheet of bubble material to vanish, and it’s back to the tub.

Isabella and Audrey Yoo, who have been fixtures at the library since childhood, took the lead on the bubble-making.

Anna Schaufelberger, age eight and a determined child, kept at it until she too cracked the code.

Forrest Beattie, age nine and his sister Tessa, age seven, had a vinyl globe that needed inflating.

That took some time, but it was worth it, as the Beattie children, with their mother Susie and young Anna,improvised a game of “Bat the Globe Around in the Air” on the library lawn.

At 3 p.m. it was raffle time, and the eager readers crowded around DeRisi, who read off the names and the children picked their prizes.

There were books and more books and tickets to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts and gift cards to local businesses and kazoos.

But mostly books.

Gus Tripler, age 13, walked away with an armful of Dungeons & Dragons items, including the unique dice used in the game, a character notebook and a spell card organizer.

scoville memorial library

Latest News

Busking in the Berkshires

Busking in the Berkshires
Brent McCoy of Secret Circus Show at Berkshire Busk!
Roman Iwasiwka

While playing outside in the early post-pandemic days, Berkshire Busk! founder Eugene Carr had an epiphany: why not expand the idea of performing on the street (aka busking)into a full-fledged festival in Great Barrington?

As an entrepreneur and cellist, Carr envisioned a well-organized jamboree featuring regional talent, including musicians, acrobats, storytellers, fire-eaters, and more. He formed a team, connected with local businesses and the town of Great Barrington, and launched Berkshire Busk! in 2021. Since then, Berkshire Busk! has grown into a summer staple for Great Barrington.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage

'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage
Jonathan Walker as “Greg” and Jen Cody as “Sylvia”in rehearsal at The Sharon Playhouse.
Aly Morrissey

What if the dog onstage was played by a person? That’s the delightful twist in A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” opening at the Sharon Playhouse on Aug. 29. In this clever and heartfelt comedy, the title character — a stray pup who disrupts the lives of a married couple — is portrayed not in costume but by an actor who brings insight, charm, and chaos to the role.

Stepping into Sylvia’s paws is Jen Cody, who is returning to the Sharon Playhouse in a starring role for her third year in a row, ready to bring this spirited dog to life. She’s joined by Jonathan Walker as Greg, the middle-aged man smitten with his new four-legged friend, and Jennifer Van Dyck as Kate, his wife, whose patience and identity are tested by Sylvia’s sudden presence in their home.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Labor Day weekend art, design and local finds

Labor Day weekend art, design and local finds

Paul Chaleff’s exhibit at Mad Rose Gallery in Millerton.

Provided

The unofficial end of summer is here, and while some of us may mourn the shortening days and cooler nights, the culturally-inclined denizens of the Litchfield Hills, Berkshires and Taconics have plenty to look forward to.

During Labor Day weekend, visit one of the offerings below, and maybe even take home a watercolor, rug, or locally-crafted wooden bowl to ready your home for the indoor season ahead.

Keep ReadingShow less
community