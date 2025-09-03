health

Sharon Hospital earns national recognition for stroke care

Members of the Sharon Hospital stroke team, from left, Clairisse Hafey, DO; Abbie Alhashimi, Emergency Department Technician; Desiree Caranci, Emergency Department Secretary; Isaac Barnett, RN; Benjamin Vinciguerra, RN; Melissa Braislin, Director of Rehab, Cardiology Services and Stroke Program; Ashley Corkins. RN.

Provided

SHARON — Northwell Health’s Sharon Hospital earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus and Honor Roll and Rural Stroke Gold awards for 2025.

The hospital’s award-winning stroke program brings together a multidisciplinary team of emergency medicine, radiology, neurology, nursing, pharmacy and rehabilitation specialists who work collaboratively to provide comprehensive, personalized care. Staff continually undergo training and education to stay current on best practices and to deliver the most effective treatments available.

“Receiving these awards reinforces the outstanding work our entire team does every day,” Melissa Braislin, director of rehab and cardiology services and stroke program coordinator at Sharon Hospital, stated in a press release Aug. 27. “We’re especially proud to bring such a high standard of care to our rural community. People can feel confident knowing they don’t have to travel far to get life-saving stroke treatment.”

In addition to providing acute stroke care, Sharon Hospital is active in the community, offering education on stroke prevention and symptom recognition.

Sharon Hospital is also certified as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission. The hospital also recently earned an “A” grade for hospital quality and patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, as well as a Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades — placing it among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety.

Latest News

Farm Fall Block Party returns to Rock Steady Farm

Rock Steady Farm during the 2024 Farm Fall Block Party. This year’s event returns Sept. 6.
Provided

On Saturday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rock Steady Farm in Millerton opens its fields once again for the third annual Farm Fall Block Party, a vibrant, heart-forward gathering of queer and BIPOC farmers, neighbors, families, artists, and allies from across the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Co-hosted with Catalyst Collaborative Farm, The Watershed Center, WILDSEED Community Farm & Healing Village, and Seasoned Delicious Foods, this year’s party promises its biggest celebration yet. Part harvest festival, part community reunion, the gathering is a reflection of the region’s rich agricultural and cultural ecosystem.

community

The art of Marilyn Hock

Waterlily (8”x12”) made by Marilyn Hock

Provided

It takes a lot of courage to share your art for the first time and Marilyn Hock is taking that leap with her debut exhibition at Sharon Town Hall on Sept. 12. A realist painter with a deep love for wildlife, florals, and landscapes, Hock has spent the past few years immersed in watercolor, teaching herself, failing forward, and returning again and again to the page. This 18-piece collection is a testament to courage, practice and a genuine love for the craft.

“I always start with the eyes,” said Hock of her animal portraits. “That’s where the soul lives.” This attentiveness runs through her work, each piece rendered with care, clarity, and a respect for the subtle variations of color and light in the natural world.

exhibit

Reading and recommendations from Carissa Unite of Oblong Books

Carissa Unite, general manager of Oblong Books in Millerton.

Provided

Carissa Unite of Millerton, began working at Oblong Books 16 years ago as a high schooler. She recently celebrated her eight-year anniversary as the general manager.

Unite’s journey at Oblong began even before she applied for her first position.An avid reader from a young age, she was a frequent customer at the store. During those years, Unite bonded with a former employee who encouraged her to apply for a position after connecting over their shared love of reading.

what are you reading?