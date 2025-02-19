Sharon Hospital hosts senior supper

SHARON — Nearly 60 members of the community gathered at Sharon Hospital on Thursday evening to enjoy a special Valentine’s Day-themed dinner organized by the hospital’s foundation.

The evening, created to celebrate those in the Sharon community who enjoy the hospital’s senior meals program, began with a buffet dinner prepared by chef Dwight Gardner and Rick Snyder Director of Food Services at Morrison Health Care.

After dinner, Sharon Hospital cardiologist Dr. Sheri Harrison gave a special presentation on heart health for the happy crowd.

including a special introduction to the area’s brand-new Primary Care Provider Dr. Manbir Sandhu who was on hand to take questions and meet the community.

To learn more about Sharon Hospital’s senior meal program, visit www.nuvancehealth.org