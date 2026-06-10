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Sharon Housing Trust, BOE discuss shared water infrastructure options

SHARON – Representatives from the Sharon Housing Trust appeared before the Board of Education June 8, seeking assistance with a water supply issue that could affect plans to convert the former Sharon Community Center into four affordable apartments.

Architect and Housing Trust board member Andrew Ferentinos said engineers determined the building’s planned fire sprinkler system will require a dedicated water line. The Housing Trust had intended to connect the building to water service from neighboring properties it owns, but discovered the existing infrastructure lacks sufficient capacity.

Ferentinos outlined three possible solutions, including trenching across Route 44 to connect directly to the water main, replacing the existing line between Sharon Center School and the community center, or tapping into the school’s water service before the school’s meter. A decision may be needed by the end of June because the state is expected to pave Route 44 in August.

During the discussion, contractor Will Case said the school’s water service appears to be supplied by an aging two-inch pipe that may eventually need replacement. He suggested any future upgrade could provide additional capacity for both properties.

Board members raised questions about liability, insurance and costs. Housing Trust representatives said the organization would pay for any work needed to support the project. No decision was made, and further engineering analysis and discussion are expected later this month.

In the meantime,BOE decided to allow Case to dig two test pits this weekend to check for ledge – or solid bedrock – and to more closely examine the existing pipes. Further discussion is expected to be held during a special BOE meeting later this month as plans would need to be finalized and in motion by early July, according to Ferentinos.

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