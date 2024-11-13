Sharon real estate sales in Sept.

SHARON — For a town with an average of four monthly real estate closings, September 2024 with 13 recorded sales was especially busy. Since recording with the town clerk occurs after the actual closing when money and keys are exchanged, it’s possible that real estate attorneys were all on vacation at the end of August and slow to record sales or that home sales have accelerated in Sharon.

Properties were exchanged across a range of price points with five under $500,000, five between $500,000 to $1 million, and three over a million dollars.

Despite September’s activity there are still houses for sale with eleven new listings since Sept. 30. As of Nov. 7 there were 56 properties for sale including 24 single family homes with only five under $500,000. Roughly half of properties listed for sale currently have been on the market for over 100 days.

Transactions

2 Hidden Ln. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 2 acres sold by Elizabeth O’Connell to Gianluca Vergona and Federica Portolano for $425,620.

145 Gay St. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 10.3 acres sold by Robert G. Wilbur to Meredith Kahn Rollins and Thomas Conley Rollins Jr. for $900,000.

44 Gay St. — 2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow on .2 acres sold by Estate of Dorothy McWilliams to Scott A. Flint for $160,000.

120 East St. — 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom sold by Michael D. Lynch to John M. Lynch for $63,729.

15 Herrick Rd. — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house on 2.3 acres sold by Louise F. Brown Trustee Cloney 2008 Children Fund to Jesus Desantiago and Carol Haug for $774,000.

107 Amenia Union Rd. — 2 bedroom/1 bath home on 10.6 acres sold by Sunnyfield Farm LLC to Steven and Susanne Vantongeren for $705,000.

367 Route 7 — 1 bedroom structure on 1.5 acres sold by Michael R Mele to Michele Paladino for $120,000.

33 Tichnor Rd. — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home built in 2003 on 4.46 acres sold by Matthew W. Mayer and Laurence A. Lopez to Charles W. Burson Trustee and Marion C. Burson Trustee for $2,195,000.

8 West Mountain Rd. — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 5.2 acres sold by Susan A. and Michael S. McKenna to Reed Lang Shapiro and Ghazal Vaisi for $560,000.

93 Amenia Rd. — 5 bedroom/8.5 bath home on 23.9 acres sold by Sunnyfields Farm LLC to Thomas Costigan and Roger Hedman for $2.1 million.

35 Benton Hill Rd. — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 5.9 acres sold by Virginia D. Norris Trustee to Daniel Seltzer and Hillary Newton for $1,425,500.

124 Douglas Rd. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on .22 acres sold by Junes Cottage LLC to Jennifer Kozak and Laurent Couchaux for $455,000.

530 Cornwall Bridge Rd. — 3 bedroom/3 bath house on 3.7 acres sold by Anne W. Ball to Thomas Jack and Emily Jane Hall for $575,000.

* Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2024, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details provided in town tax cards. Note that recorded transfers occur after the actual real estate closing and may also include private sales. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.