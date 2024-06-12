Sharon recorded real estate transfers in May 2024

Latest News
SALISBURY — The Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show, held Sunday, June 9, was a resounding success, drawing dog lovers and their furry friends for an entertaining day of fun and festivities. This was the 5th annual event of this “Westminster-style” dog show which celebrates all breeds and the humans who love and care for them.
From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lime Rock Park was alive with the sound of barking, laughter, and live music. Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds competed in a variety of charming categories under the big tent including Junior (for humans under 12), Most Unidentifiable Mix, Sweetest Pair of Dogs, Best Ears, Best Trick, Best Lap Dog Over 40 Lbs., Best Senior, Best Kisser, and Waggiest Tail. The event culminated in the much-anticipated Best in Show Parade, where every participating dog had the chance to strut their stuff.
Participants at The Great Country Mutt Show taking the category of “Dog That Looks Most Like its Owner” very seriously.Natalia Zukerman
Bill Berloni, renowned animal behaviorist and trainer, served as the Chief Judge. Berloni, who has trained many animals for stage and screen, brought his expertise and warmth to the event. Nicole Nalepa, anchor of Connecticut’s top morning newscast “Eyewitness News This Morning,” added a touch of celebrity as the Mistress of Ceremonies, engaging the crowd with lively commentary.
Jenny Langendoerfer, executive director of The Little Guild, emphasized the importance of the Mutt Show for the community: “This event is free and open to the public. It’s all about reaching out to the community and thanking them for the support they give us.” She also highlighted The Little Guild’s mission, stating, “We are a no-kill shelter with one of the highest save rates in the nation, over 99% this year.”
Langendoerfer shared news about the future of The Little Guild and the construction of a new facility in West Cornwall. “In one year, we’ll be up and running,” she explained. “We were in a renovated home for the last 35 years. There’s a lot of wear and tear, so this isn’t a much bigger shelter, it’s just a better shelter.”
Spooner, 13, a Little Guild alumni, was rescued 10 years ago by his human, Sarah Kenyon from Mount Washington, Massachusetts, and won “Most Unidentifiable Mix” at this year’s Great Country Mutt Show.Natalia Zukerman
Outside the competition ring, attendees enjoyed live music from the Joint Chiefs, delicious offerings from local food trucks, and a raffle. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, a sponsor of the event, added to the festivities with a specialty drink tent and activities for both dogs and their owners.
More than just a dog show; the Great Country Mutt Show is a testament to the bond between pets and people and a celebration of community spirit.
Langendoerfer expressed her gratitude, saying, “The support from our community is overwhelming, and events like these help us continue our mission of rescuing, healing, and nurturing homeless dogs and cats.”
FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman Dave Barger told the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance that the sale of the former firehouse at 35 Railroad St. is moving forward, albeit slowly.
From the town’s side, attorney Emily Vail of Ackerly Brown is waiting for surveyor Mat Kiefer to perform a survey regarding an easement. “We’re in the queue,” Barger said.
The attorney also needs a septic map from the Torrington Area Health District. Board of Finance member Carol Staats said such maps are public information and it shouldn’t take more than a day or two to obtain them.
Barger said he’s been in touch with buyer James Gillispie and the latter is proceeding with finalizing his plans for the property.
The town-owned property’s sale to Gillispie for $300,000 was approved by a referendum vote on Nov. 7, 2023.
Board of Education chair Pat Mechare told both boards that due to a change in state law, the school board will begin the practice of retaining up to 2% of its budget each year from unspent funds. The money will go into an account controlled by the school board and will not be subject to the Board of Finance’s authority.
Mechare said as the town school board traditionally creates tight budgets, she doubts that the full 2% will be available most years. For the 2023-24 budget, 2% is about $44,000.
‘Giddy up’ for 18th Goshen Stampede
GOSHEN — Country-style competitions and confections filled the Fair Grounds for the 18th annual Goshen Stampede, June 7 to 9.
The three-day rodeo festival displayed a range of all-American contests including horseback riding, goat wrangling, barrel racing, monster trucks, quad racing, demolition derbies, live music, carnival rides, fried delicacies and of course, bull riding. Kids even got in the rodeo action with a sheep riding competition.
Step two of the Cowgirl Triathlon was barrel racing.Riley Kelin
Pointy boots, ten-gallon hats and handheld fried or frozen foods met the eye at every turn. Guests moved through walkways lined with enticing games and vibrant vendors, all leading to the main attractions.
The Cowgirl Triathlon, held Sunday, June 9, showcased unique skills on horseback. Competitors began by lassoing a calf, moved seamlessly into the barrel race, and concluded by dismounting to wrangle a goat.
“The richest cowgirl triathlon east of the Mississippi” paid out $705 to winner, Shyla O’Neil, who completed the three stages of the timed event with no errors in 30.28 seconds.
Deep fried delicacies and big hats at every turn.Riley Klein
Cars wrecked in the demolition derby were lined up in the straight track to become part of the monster truck event. Customized pick-up trucks with massive wheels roared down the straight as crash-hungry spectators looked on with excitement in the stands.
An orange truck named “Terrordactyl” was fixed with 10 seats in the bed, offering monster truck rides to guests. A nine-step ladder brought riders from the ground up to their seats.
Stanley McGrath, renowned onion ring maker, has been attending the fair since it began in 2006. He said “it’s the people” that keep him coming back.
Riley Klein
Litchfield County Axe House set up an axe-throwing booth just beside the rodeo ring. Owner Joseph Kucia said his company has been attending the Stampede for the past five years.
“Litchfield County is super nostalgic,” said Kucia, noting the connection people in the area feel to the weekend’s events. “They can kind of vibe off that... I think it’s a comfort.”
Three bullseyes won a free game of axe throwing.Riley Klein
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Larceny charge
On Monday, May 20, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Lynn Mead, 48, of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts, walked into Troop B and was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant. The warrant related to an incident in North Canaan in August, 2023. The charge is larceny in the 6th degree. Mead was released on a $2,500 nonsurety bond.
Asleep behind wheel
On Monday, May 20, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Ruperto Gualan-Dota, 47, of Canaan, was northbound on Route 7 in Salisbury in a 2011 Toyota Tacoma and admitted to falling asleep. While negotiating a curve the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an embankment. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Arnold’s Garage. Gualan-Dota was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.
Disorderly conduct
On Wednesday, May 22, at approximately 1 p.m., Troopers responded to a Town Hill Road address in Norfolk on an active domestic report. Sam Bell, 54, of Norfolk, was charged with disorderly conduct and was released on a $500 non-surety bond.
Damage at Lindell’s
Sometime during overnight hours on Wednesday, June 5 four lighting stanchions were damaged at CA Lindell Hardware, 59 Church Street, North Canaan. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Resident Trooper Jeremy Ribadeneyra at 860-824-7313, Ext. 8.
Honda hits two guardrails
On Saturday, June 1, at approximately 4 a.m., William Perez, 33, of Torrington, was westbound on Route 44 in North Canaan when the 2015 Honda CR-V he was driving swerved off the road, striking a metal guardrail then crossed the road and struck the guardrail on the other side. The Honda was towed from the scene and Perez was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.
Motorcycle hits mailbox
On Saturday, June 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m. a motorcycle failed to maintain lane and struck a mailbox on Route 63 in Canaan, then evaded the scene. The operator of the black motorcycle was described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old wearing a red T-shirt. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Mitchell Montano at 860 626-1820.
Backing into parked car
On Monday, June 3, at approximately 2 p.m., William Brodnitski, 82, of Norfolk, was reversing out of a driveway on Maple Avenue in Norfolk in a 2013 Mazda 3i when his vehicle struck a parked car on Maple Avenue. Brodnitski received a verbal warning for unsafe backing.
Blazer exits roadway
On Tuesday, June 4, at approximately 9 p.m., Benjamin Vianese, 23, of Cheshire, was eastbound on Route 44 in Salisbury near Twin Lakes Road in a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer when the vehicle exited the roadway in a curve. The Blazer was disabled and was towed from the scene. Vianese was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com