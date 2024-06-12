Sharon recorded real estate transfers in May 2024

Purchased “as is” by McBride Builders for $378,730 at the end of May this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 331 Calkinstown Road is already undergoing renovation.

Christine Bates
SHARON — There were seven property sales in Sharon recorded by the town clerk in the month of May and all were under $500,000. Only transactions with a monetary value are included below while transfers without consideration are excluded. Recorded sales dates typically lag actual closing dates by several days.

100 Cornwall Bridge Road – sold by the Estate of Mary Kirby to Gregory Kantrowitz and Kathryn Vansycle for $498,750.

Cedar Road 30/18 – sold by Birch Hill Associates of Sharon LLC to Penelope Hartz and George Hertag for $15,000.

12 Minneluta Trail – sold by the Estate of John Decker to Ofer Aronsking for $230,000

128 Sharon Valley Road – 1,258 square foot home sold by John A. Lamb to Kate Lascar TR Tronquois for $342,500.

10 Guinea Road – 2.41 acres of vacant land sold by Kenneth and Jennifer Craig to Douglas and Cynthia Seiler for $125,000.

Guinea Road – 9 acres of vacant land sold by Shaun McAvoy to Forest Farms LLC for $125,000.

331 Calkinstown Road – sold by the Estate of Mary P Lamb to McBride Builders LLC for $378,730.

Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between May 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024 provided by the Town Clerk. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

