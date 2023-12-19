budget

Sharon discusses MBR with state

SHARON — In an effort to understand the state’s minimum budget requirement (MBR) and its effect on the town expense budget for Sharon Center School, the Board of Finance held a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13, with a representative of the Finance Office of the state Board of Education. The meeting was held via Zoom, with the finance board gathered at the Town Hall.

Representing the Office of Finance at the state Board of Education was Kevin Chambers, who fielded questions in response to the local finance board’s interest in exploring ways to lower the MBR, citing declining enrollment, and asking how relief from the MBR could be obtained.

Chambers indicated that there are three ways that local schools can lower the MBR: a decline in student enrollment, increased efficiencies, or closing the school. He also noted that the MBR is tied to grades K-12, so that Region One would benefit from any reduction in the MBR.

“We are spending an arbitrary amount of money because of a calculation by the state,” commented one finance board member.

Pursuing another track, finance board Chairman Tom Bartram indicated that some capital expense items may have been entered on the wrong budget lines in recent years. He asked what the effect would have been on the MBR if the capital projects were taken out of the budget.

Board of Education Chairman Doug Cahill noted that a five-year capital plan had been created a few years ago bringing a shift in the accounting. Capital projects had been included under building repairs, he noted.

Chambers agreed that capital projects should not be included in MBR computations, leading to a deeper debate on that point.

“If we took our capital line out of the Board of Education budget, could we get a reduction for one year in the MBR?” Bartram asked.

“They don’t want the town moving money around just to beat the MBR,” Chambers replied.

“It’s a good law that protects education,” Cahill said of the MBR.

As a result of discussion, Chambers said that he could be willing to go back three years to see if there had been an overpayment of the MBR when the town had been including capital expense in the local budget. Cahill agreed to send the relevant documents to assist with the research.

Latest News

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Webutuck high schoolers Michael Johnson, left, and Lucas Vallely, right, watched their classmate Degan Bracey grapple with coach Thomas Monteverde at a recent practice session of the school’s new wrestling club.

Judith O'Hara Balfe

AMENIA — On a recent Monday at 2:15 p.m., three high school students and a high school science teacher met in the middle school cafeteria of the Webutuck Central School District for wrestling practice.

The school established the wrestling club earlier this year in response to a proposal from Coach Thomas Monteverde and the interest of several students; the first meeting took place in late November.

Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Larry Stone urged youngsters to take up ski jumping at an assembly at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Members of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association came to Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19 to make a pitch for ski jumping.

Larry Stone, a Salisbury native and long-time coach at Lake Placid, told the all-school assembly that ski jumping has a 98-year history in town.

Through the wardrobe

Through the wardrobe
Aly Morrissey

Last week the Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” adapted by Don Quinn. The show followed four newly adopted siblings who are whisked into the fantasy world of Narnia when they walk through a wardrobe in their new home. The play opened Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closed Sunday, Dec. 17. 

Every member of the cast brought a whimsy and charm to the show that kept the hour-long production fresh and enjoyable throughout. The four siblings, played by Carter McCabe, Kennadi Mitchell, Jasper Burger and Wild Handel had a believable sibling bond among them, and each brought their character’s personalities through very well. 

How a short story became a trilogy

How a short story became a trilogy
Maureen McNeil 
Photo by Tamara Gaskell

‘Anna Magdalena” started out as a short story that grew into a trilogy, written by Maureen McNeil, who gave a lively talk at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

McNeil determined at an early age that she would become a writer. Even as a child, she had a vivid imagination, brought on by a kindergarten teacher’s story of dinosaurs. She also told of going to church often as a child, before school, and the stained glass windows and other church art encouraged her to make up stories about what was pictured.

