Shining sun for 39th annual Polar Bear Run

Happy runners set out from the starting line.

Lans Christensen
running

Connecticut’s oldest winter race, the Polar Bear Run, was held for the 39th time Sunday, Feb. 24.

As always, the race course circled Lake Waramaug and passed through Kent, Warren and Washington townships. The only course change happened in 2023 when the start/finish was moved to the Hopkins Inn and Vineyard, adding two-tenths of a mile for a total of 7.8 miles in the race.

The change eased the parking situation for participants and spectators but created a challenge for the runners: That extra two-tenths of a mile to the finish is a tough uphill climb.

Beautiful sunshine and “bearable” 30-degree temperatures brought out a huge field of runners. In total, 606 finished the race — close to a record number.

Since 2018, the run has been staged and promoted by Stephanie and Ed Raftery of TrailHeads, a running accessories company. The benefactor of the race is Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a group that trains dogs to assist visually impaired individuals.

The race started promptly at 11 a.m. and last year’s winner, William Sanders, led from the start, winning again in a new record time of 40:49. Women’s race winner Katie Overstrum of Wallingford finished in 50:10.

Complete results can be found online at www.­fasttracktiming.com

running

