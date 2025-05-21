Shirley Ruth Christinat

NORTH CANAAN­ — Shirley Ruth Christinat, 80, of North Canaan, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 27, 2025.

Born on July 21, 1944, in Winsted, Shirley was the daughter of the late George and Hazel (Barnes) Tisserand.

A devoted caregiver, Shirley began her career working as a CNA at Noble Horizons and Geer, and later provided private duty care to local families. She went on to serve over 30 years as a visiting nurse with the Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association (SVNA).

Shirley found joy in the little things — relaxing in the sun, reading a good book with her cats curled up on her lap, sipping iced coffee, and handing out treats to the neighborhood dogs from her front porch. She loved decorating her home for every holiday, a tradition her family will always fondly remember.

She cherished adventures with her grandchildren, including trips to the beach and afternoons at amusement parks. Her yearly getaways to Florida were a personal highlight, enjoying Disney with family or simply soaking up the sun.

One of her most special memories in recent years was a trip to her happy place — Misquamicut Beach — with her son Wayne. Despite not feeling her best, she was determined to go and the two shared a day they would never forget.

She is survived by her son, Wayne Christinat; her granddaughter, Tara Tazzara and her husband, Jeff Tazzara, and their sons, Colton and Cason Tazzara; her granddaughter, Courtney Parker and her husband Shane Parker; her sister, Theresa Kelley; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, George Christinat; her son, Christopher Christinat; her brother, George Tisserand; and her sisters, Ethel Warner, Jody Bush, and Margaret (Peggy) Murphy.

Though she may be gone from our sight, Shirley’s love and light remain — in every sunny day, every page turned, and every memory shared.

Salisbury approves traffic detour for June NASCAR event

Lime Rock Park is slated to host the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Friday and Saturday, June 26 to 28, in Lime Rock, Connecticut.

Photo by Nathan Miller

SALISBURY — First Selectman Curtis Rand agreed to sign approvals for changes in traffic patterns and a “hauler parade” for Lime Rock Park’s NASCAR event June 26 to 28 after a lengthy and detailed discussion at a special meeting of the Board of Selectmen Wednesday, May 21.

Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a larger than usual crowd, park leadership has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 — Lime Rock Road — from the junction of Route 7 and Route 112 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and one-way traffic in the opposite direction between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28.

MIRA enters agreement for private sale of Torrington Transfer Station

Torrington Transfer Station’s entrance.
Photo by Jennifer Almquist

TORRINGTON — USA Waste & Recycling’s $3.25 million offer to purchase the Torrington Transfer Station was conditionally accepted by the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority Dissolution Authority at a meeting of its board of directors May 14.

Torrington Transfer Station was one of two facilities in the state, along with Essex Transfer Station, that was still owned by MIRA-DA following the closure of the Hartford trash-to-energy plant in 2022. Municipalities in these service areas were given until July 1, 2027, to establish alternative solid waste contracts.

Joan Anderson Turnure

Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church in Salisbury on June 1, at 1:00PM, followed by a reception at The White Hart Inn.

Elizabeth C. Zucco

CANAAN­ — The Lord welcomed Liz home Sunday, May 4, 2025, after leading a long life of faithful service, to Him and to us. She loved life and people. While living in Dunnellon, Florida for her waning years, she remained attached to her roots in Canaan, Connecticut.

Though small in stature, Liz was big in heart. After a successful long career as a hairdresser, she remained active and involved. A consummate homemaker, baker, cook, reader and world traveler, Liz enjoyed her several Pomeranians, especially Queen Sheba and Sweet Pea, her final pups. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, walking and picking flowers for the table. Liz’s service to others included being a Life Lioness, a Daughter of Isabella, a VFW Auxiliary Life Member, a VA Gainesville Hospital Volunteer as well as service ministries of bereavement and bingo at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

