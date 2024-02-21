South Kent prevails 77-65 over Brewster

Ollie Jones controlled the tempo from the perimeter.

Lans Christensen
kent basketball

KENT — The Brewster Academy Bobcats came to South Kent School Wednesday, Feb. 14, for a much-anticipated game between two strong and evenly matched teams.

The South Kent Cardinals were hungry for revenge after a bitter three-point loss to Brewster earlier in the season. The seven-time National Prep Champion Bobcats wouldn’t go down without a fight, and the Valentine’s Day showdown proved there was no love lost between the two teams.

Sparks flew from the jump. On the opening possession, Brewster’s Harris Jackson splashed a perfect three-pointer and the game was on.

South Kent immediately seized momentum and took a six-point lead just minutes into the match. The Cardinals’ defense and rebounding ability fueled the early run.

Brewster was forced into many mid- to long-range shots and struggled to rebound effectively. The Cardinals’ lead was steadily building thanks to control of the paint and some clutch three-pointers by forward Jojo Wallace.

By halftime, South Kent’s lead ballooned to a staggering 20 points with the score at 45-25.

This unexpected and lopsided score didn’t deter the Brewster Bobcats. An effective full-court press and strong playmaking on offense gradually started to even the score.

Brewster’s comeback was cut short by the clock, and the final score was 77-65, with South Kent securing a hard-fought victory.

South Kent’s record advanced to 15-14 on the season and Brewster fell to 13-17.

Both teams will get set for the AAA New England Prep School tournament beginning Feb. 28.

Isaiah Chappell drove the lane against Brewster.

kent basketball

Top seed Thomaston eliminates HVRHS from Berkshires tourney

Mia Dodge looked for offensive opportunities against Thomaston’s dominant defense in the Berkshire League semifinal game.

Riley Klein

WASHINGTON — Thomaston High School girls basketball defeated Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) 53-25 in the Berkshire League tournament semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The defending champion Golden Bears advanced to the championship for a rematch of last year’s title game against Northwestern, which defeated Gilbert 61-44 in the semifinal match prior to the HVRHS/Thomaston game.

hvrhs basketball

Town planning to assume responsibility for local cemeteries

KENT — After months of consideration of disbanding the Kent Cemetery Association, the Board of Selectmen reviewed a nearly final draft of a new cemetery ordinance at a special workshop meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6.

If the new ordinance is approved at a town meeting, the town would take on responsibility for Kent’s six cemeteries, disbanding the association.

kent board of selectmen

Falls Village adopts new POCD

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen approved the new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) at a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13, which was held in person and online.

The selectmen and the Board of Finance both held special meetings Feb. 13 because the regular meeting date of Monday, Feb. 12, was the Lincoln’s Birthday holiday.

falls village board of selectmen

Banned Book Awards champions children’s right to read

Judy Blume connected digitally at the ceremony and was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
Alexander Wilburn

There can be no question that democratic freedoms are currently being attacked and restricted in the United States, and somehow, children and the information they have access to have been the ongoing targets of attack.

As AP News reported in 2023: “More than 1,200 challenges were compiled in 2022, nearly double the then-record total from 2021 and by far the most since the American Library Association began keeping data 20 years ago.” Conservative groups across the country have become well-organized machines harassing individual public and school librarians with threats of legal and violent action. The message from these groups, often supported by government leaders, is that children should not have access to books — books meant for young readers — that engage with topics of race, gender or sexual identity.

books