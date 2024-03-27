Speed, spirit and splinters

Custom cars zipped down the 40-foot track.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Speed, spirit and splinters

FALLS VILLAGE — It was Pinewood Derby time at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Saturday, March 23, as Scouts of all ages raced their five-ounce cars on a long track in the gym.

Daniel Moran, age 14, handled the release of the cars at the top of the track.

There was a new category this year: Classic Cars, open to entries from the last 100 years. In practical terms, this meant entries from the last 20 years or so.

Racers competed in 13 categories. Below are the winners with average speed (To determine the speed, software factors how long it takes each car to travel the 40-foot track and calculates an average in miles-per-hour).

Lion Scout Winner

Nicholas D. (224.24 MPH)

Tiger Scout Winner

Alex M. (225.72 MPH)

Wolf Scout Winner

Gavin T. (245.05 MPH)

Bear Scout Winner

Davier V. (197.24 MPH)

Webelo Scout Winner

Myles S. (204.11 MPH)

Boy Scout Winner

Bentley K. (226.99 MPH)

Scout Leader Winner

Tanya P. (231.19 MPH)

Parent Class Winner

Josh B. (205.53 MPH)

Business Class Winner

CAM Automotive (232.08 MPH)

Youth Class Winner

Caleb P. (231.65 MPH)

Cub Scout King of the Hill

Gavin T. (230.55 MPH)

Non-Cub Scout King of the Hill

CAM Automotive (232.41 MPH)

First Ever Cub Scout Classic Winner

Daniel M. (233.34 MPH)

Patrick L. Sullivan



