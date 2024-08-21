obituaries

Stephen C. Rogers

CORNWALL­ — Stephen C. Rogers (Steve), of Cornwall, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, after a prolonged illness.

Steve was born on Oct. 10, 1946, to Thomas and Matilda (Kocsis) Rogers. He grew up in Litchfield, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. He attended the University of Connecticut but gave up his education to marry his beloved wife, Janet Gardner, and raise his family. Steve and Janet settled in Washington, Connecticut and Steve began his career with Prudential, where he would work until retirement.

Steve was happiest when cheering on any of his seven grandchildren, all of whom will miss him greatly. Steve was known to be an excellent cook and avid UConn fan (especially women’s basketball). He loved music, always enjoyed a party, and relished a lively debate. He was especially proud of his Irish heritage and loved to tell his life’s stories to anyone who would listen. We will miss his sense of humor and his one-pound chocolate chip cookies (among many other things).

Steve is survived by his wife, Janet, his son, Michael Rogers, his daughter, Shannon (Ed) Schopp, his seven grandchildren, Kathleen (Rogers) Whalen (Chris), Hilary Rogers, Haley Schopp, Henry Schopp, Lillian Schopp, Jackson Schopp, and Harrison Schopp, his sister, Mary (Ron) Musco, and his sister-in-law, Grayce Rogers.

Steve was predeceased by his daughter, Marnie, both his parents, his brother, Tom, and his sister, Jessie.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Steve, please send it to Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance, which assisted him many times during his illness.

At Steve’s request, there will be no formal services.

Children gather to learn about wildlife

Colleen Harrak from the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of youngsters to Opal, a hognose snake, at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, Aug. 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Collen Harrak of the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of young readers to Tippy the Toad to start a program about wildlife in Northwest Connecticut Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 at the Scoville Memorial Library.

“Tippy does have warts,” Harrak said. “But she can’t give them to you.”

Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.

SALISBURY — Norris Harkness “Mike” Haupt Jr., of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024, at his favorite place on Twin Lakes in Salisbury at the age of 91 years. Mike was the son of Norris Harkness Haupt and Elizabeth “Sis” Haupt and older brother of Richard G. Haupt (wife Beatrice Haupt).

Mike was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1932. Mike completed high school at Summit High in Summit, New Jersey, and later had an honorable discharge (3 years of service) from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in 1951.

Kent cornhole tourney

Lans Christensen

A cornhole tournament was added to Friday’s popular Kent Farmers Market on Aug. 16. Everyone was welcome, and singles, doubles, and three age groups were all playing for prizes.


Student project highlights NWCT’s overlooked history

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s Early College Experience U.S. History course, led by history teacher Peter Vermilyea, keeps rich local history alive.

Vermilyea, who is entering his 30th year at HVRHS, emphasized the importance of uncovering local history, specifically engaging students in doing so. In 2017, this goal of his was made easy.

