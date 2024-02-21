String quartet dazzles Hotchkiss Library

Ivalas String Quartet

Matthew Kreta
concerts

String quartet dazzles Hotchkiss Library

The Guild at Hotchkiss Library presented the Ivalas String Quartet in collaboration with Music Mountain Sunday, Feb. 18.

It was immediately apparent that the members of the quartet have a perfect understanding of each other as performers. Comprised of Reuben Kebede and Tiani Butts playing violin, Pedro Sánchez playing cello and Marcus Stevenson playing viola, the quartet would make constant movements, eye contact and audible breathing to guide and communicate with each other. This made their complex program sound effortless, even though their selections certainly sounded difficult to navigate.

The four made use of a wide variety of techniques unique to string instruments such as harmonics, a bright and high-pitched whistling sound explained to the audience by Butts before the second piece and pizzicato, where performers deftly pluck the strings of their instruments rather than glide over them with a bow. Helping this virtuosity were the surprisingly good acoustics of the Hotchkiss Library, with the sound bouncing along and off of the wide lobby and plethora of books.

The first selection was one of Haydn’s final string quartets, String Quartet in F Major, Op. 77 No. 2. Consisting of four movements, this piece quickly engaged listeners with the familiarity of a prolific composer.

Much of this quartet sectioned the performers in pairs, playing small duets together. Ivalas brought great expression to the composition, leaning heavily into well executed ritardandos and accelerandos.

A highlight of this piece was its third movement, the andante. Containing a much slower tempo than the rest of the piece, it allowed the performers to truly explore its beautiful melodies and let them linger in the room.

The second piece was introduced by Butts as a composition by a friend of the Ivalas Quartet, Carlos Simon. The piece, titled “Warmth from Other Suns,” has three movements and was composed in 2020. It was based off of a book of the same name by Isabel Wilkerson, which details the story of three African Americans migrating north from the American South.

The first movement, “Rays of Light,” had beautiful use of the harmonics technique, as well as long sliding notes that captured the image of light peeking through the cracks. The second movement, aptly named “Flight,” depicted a dangerous and thrilling chase with its extremely quick tempo and flurry of notes across every instrument.

The performers slowly traded volume across themselves through this movement, shifting the sound from the left to right side of the room meticulously and precisely. The final movement, “Settle,” slowed the pace significantly and marked the end of the journey, yet still contained a few clashing harmonies that left the future hopeful but uncertain.

The final piece performed was String Quartet No. 2 by Eleanor Alberga, a Jamaican composer currently residing in the UK. This piece was also composed recently, in 1994. It was defined by its constant shifting in tone and feeling, intense and charged one moment before calming and exploring slow, wide harmony.

One section of this piece showcased all four members of the quartet plucking their strings in pizzicato for an extended period. Ultimately, this piece’s constant changing captured just how talented the Ivalas Quartet is, and was an excellent capstone to the afternoon program.

concerts

Latest News

Top seed Thomaston eliminates HVRHS from Berkshires tourney

Top seed Thomaston eliminates HVRHS from Berkshires tourney

Mia Dodge looked for offensive opportunities against Thomaston’s dominant defense in the Berkshire League semifinal game.

Riley Klein

WASHINGTON — Thomaston High School girls basketball defeated Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) 53-25 in the Berkshire League tournament semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The defending champion Golden Bears advanced to the championship for a rematch of last year’s title game against Northwestern, which defeated Gilbert 61-44 in the semifinal match prior to the HVRHS/Thomaston game.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs basketball

Town planning to assume responsibility for local cemeteries

Town planning to assume responsibility for local cemeteries

KENT — After months of consideration of disbanding the Kent Cemetery Association, the Board of Selectmen reviewed a nearly final draft of a new cemetery ordinance at a special workshop meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6.

If the new ordinance is approved at a town meeting, the town would take on responsibility for Kent’s six cemeteries, disbanding the association.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent board of selectmen

Falls Village adopts new POCD

Falls Village adopts new POCD

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen approved the new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) at a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13, which was held in person and online.

The selectmen and the Board of Finance both held special meetings Feb. 13 because the regular meeting date of Monday, Feb. 12, was the Lincoln’s Birthday holiday.

Keep ReadingShow less
falls village board of selectmen

Banned Book Awards champions children’s right to read

Banned Book Awards champions children’s right to read
Judy Blume connected digitally at the ceremony and was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
Alexander Wilburn

There can be no question that democratic freedoms are currently being attacked and restricted in the United States, and somehow, children and the information they have access to have been the ongoing targets of attack.

As AP News reported in 2023: “More than 1,200 challenges were compiled in 2022, nearly double the then-record total from 2021 and by far the most since the American Library Association began keeping data 20 years ago.” Conservative groups across the country have become well-organized machines harassing individual public and school librarians with threats of legal and violent action. The message from these groups, often supported by government leaders, is that children should not have access to books — books meant for young readers — that engage with topics of race, gender or sexual identity.

Keep ReadingShow less
books