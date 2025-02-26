Student musicians perform

The Salisbury School Jazz Ensemble played “Idle Moments” by Grant Green.

Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — The annual Student Open Recital was held at Salisbury Congregational Church Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23. It was the 43rd year of the event, which features local student musicians and their teachers.

There were three strong solo piano pieces. Daniel Leach played Dave Brusin’s “On Golden Pond,” Michael Spaulding performed Lelio Luttazzi’s “Souvenir d’Italie,” and Ishaan Tantri negotiated the difficult first movement of Betthoven’s “Sonata Pathetique.” All three played with confidence and flair.

The Indian Mountain School Advanced Ensemble played two familiar selections, “Morning Mood” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King” from Edvard Grieg’s “Peer Gynt Suite.”

The Salisbury School Jazz Ensemble, featuring the rock-solid bass of Max Koh and fluid electric guitar solos by Tate Harblin, played “Idle Moments” by Grant Green and a bossa nova by Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Becton, Dickinson and Company's facility in North Canaan.

Provided

NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.

CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

CANAAN — Donna Aakjar passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025 at Noble Horizons. Born on Dec. 14, 1941, at Geer Hospital in Canaan to Maybelle Voorhees and Louis Peder Aakjar, Donna’s life was a testament to education, service and a deep love of the arts.

She attended North Canaan Elementary School and the Housatonic Valley Regional high before graduating from Southern Connecticut State College. Donna began her career teaching fifth grade at Sharon CenterSchool. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree in Library Science and became the first librarian in the newly renovated basement library. Later, the library was relocated upstairs and, several yearsthereafter, was completely redesigned under her guidance.

Perscis Sackey of South Kent School posed next to his and his classmates' photography.

Nathan Miller

A modest group of artists and bird lovers got together at the Millbrook School Friday, Feb. 21, for the first ever Firefly student artist showcase.

The exhibition featured art from student artists from private and public high schools in New York and Connecticut including Millbrook School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Hotchkiss School, Kent School and South Kent School.

