Subdivision application returns to P&Z public hearing agenda

Go with the flow
The Kent School varsity crew team set out on the Housatonic River for practice in late April.
SHARON — Enthusiastic about early planning for a town-wide celebration of Sharon Hospital, resident Deborah Moore outlined festive possibilities at the regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen Tuesday, April 23.
Reading through a trove of records preserved by the late Mary Kirby, who documented the history of the Sharon Hospital Auxiliary organization, led Moore to imagine a summer celebration on Sunday, August 25, to include a parade and a community picnic, most likely to be held at Veterans’ Park.
While not requesting any financial support from the town, planning to finance the event through her own efforts, Moore said that she was seeking logistical assistance with arrangements and the town’s support for the idea of the event.
Moore spoke of installing over-the-road banners around the town, but the selectmen cautioned that the banner idea would need state approval as the main roads are state roads.
“I am inspired by the level of community commitment,” Moore said of the decades of dedication among hundreds of hospital volunteers, suggesting that such supporters should be recognized. She singled out the past supportive work of Mary Kirby, Ben Heller and James Buckley, and in recent years, the Save Sharon Hospital organization.
The Sharon Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1912 by 40 charter members, Moore reported, indicating that the hospital itself had opened in late 1909, with eight beds housed in a brick home on Caulkinstown Road. It had two nurses, three doctors and a small operating room.
By 1968, the hospital staff had grown to 200, assisted by 300 volunteers, serving 3400 patients annually.
NORTH CANAAN — Steve Blass Little League AAA baseball opened the 2024 season on Saturday, April 27, with an afternoon match between the Giants and Red Sox.
The Giants stood tall and came out on top with a 15-7 win over their Region One counterparts, the Red Sox. AAA little league teams are composed of players aged 9 to 11 from Cornwall, Kent, Falls Village, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon.
Conditions on Steve Blass Field were ideal for opening day baseball. Dandelions were blooming in the outfield beneath partly cloudy skies, about 64 degrees at game time.
Quin Bryant pitched for the Giants.Riley Klein
Quin Bryant began the game on the mound for the Giants. “His brother was a catcher and needed someone to throw to him. So, he’s been pitching since he was about 3,” explained Bryant’s mother, Allison, as he warmed up. Bryant then put the Red Sox out in order in the top of the first.
Ben Young pitched at the start for the Red Sox and unleashed a cannon from the mound. His big brother, Nate, pitched in the Steve Blass League last year and said he taught his little brother everything he knows. The younger Young went on to strike out three batters in the bottom of the first.
Young then put the Red Sox on the board by stealing home in the top of the second inning. Lane Brooks and Sam Hamlin followed closely behind and each stole home themselves to even up the score at 3-3.
Lane Brooks stole 2nd from Owen Cooper.Riley Klein
The Giants went on a run in the bottom of the second and pulled ahead to 10-3. Bentley King aided the cause by hitting a triple with bases loaded and bringing in three runs. Harold Pascual also brought two runners home with a single.
In the third inning, the Red Sox tacked on two more runs. Quinn McNiff stole home on a wild pitch, then Young hit a single and Sam Norbet made it home to bring the score to 10-5.
The Giants kept their foot on the gas and added five runs in the bottom of the third. Brayden Zinke, Lucas Wolfe, Colin Sherwood, Everett Kindred and Chris Johnson all touched home, making it a 15-5 game.
Berkley Karcheski played center field for the Red Sox.Riley Klein
The Red Sox saw Hamlin and Brooks score in the fourth, before the game ended 15-7 by run rule.
Ben Young led the Red Sox offensively with one RBI and went 2-for-2 at bat. Young and Sam Hamlin were both quick on the swivel, stealing several bases a piece. In total, the Red Sox stole six bases from the Giants.
Chris Johnson and Harold Pascual each put the bat on the ball twice for the Giants, with Pascual bringing home three RBIs and Johnson bringing home two RBIs. Bentley King also brought in three runs on a triple.
Ben Young got some advice from his big brother, Nate, before stealing home base.Riley Klein
Pickleballing in Kent
Kent Park and Recreation has joined with Kent Center School to provide the community with weekly pickleball. The public is invited to KCS Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. through June 5. There are two courts set up and all equipment is provided. People of all ages are welcome. No skill or experience necessary.
