There’s something oddly familiar yet intangibly foreign about the Cornwall Whale. It’s not an interiors store, even though there are chairs and furnishings for sale. It’s not an art gallery, though there are paintings and sculptures occupying every corner of the space. It’s not a boutique, even with locally handmade shoes and carefully selected garments. No, The Cornwall Whale is something truly unique in the world of the truly unique.

The enigmatic shop popped up in the early winter of 2025 at the Hughes Memorial Library, right on the bank of the Housatonic River in West Cornwall. It is the brain-child of visual and experiential designer Lindsay Stadig.

Stadig has a cultivated taste for the beautiful and macabre. Her home in West Cornwall is filled with curious objects that beg you to think deeper about what they are, who they were originally made for and how they’ve ended up in her collection. In one corner of her living room hangs a small assortment of black-and-white paintings, almost silhouettes of landscapes. Upon closer inspection, they reveal themselves to be century-old sandpaper drawings made by young girls in finishing schools. In another corner stands a sizable menagerie of sculptural hands — some antiques, some old advertising displays, glove molds, trinkets and ceramic fine art. All of it, no matter how old it actually is, seems to have been snatched from the clutches of an ancient deity whom Stadig must have charmed or tricked for access to their treasures.

To spend a day with Stadig at a flea market like Brimfield in Massachusetts or the Elephant’s Trunk in New Milford is to get a lesson on finding diamonds in the rough. Items cast to the backs of tents that rarely garner a second glance seem to call to her with unmistakable clarity. For years, she’s developed relationships with an impressive number of vendors and cultivated a collection of curiosities for her role of displaying new and fashionable items in alluringly different ways. Having worked for brands like Barney’s New York, Calvin Klein, Tory Burch and Tuckernuck, designing retail window displays and interior environments, she seems to have found the perfect space between beauty and curiosity. The Cornwall Whale is her invitation to come experience that space.

The name of The Cornwall Whale comes from an old British broadside that Stadig found while visiting Cornwall, England, about a real, live whale that swam upstream in the 1600s, stranding itself in the river. The logo for the store is taken directly from the centuries-old print.

The shop is packed to the ceiling with strange treasures from her years of selective flea market and antique picking, but what really sets the Whale apart is her collaboration with the art world. Before entering the corporate fashion world, Stadig studied art at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where she got to experiment in many mediums, from printmaking to welding. Artists are her people, and her people are happy to share their wares.

This year, she’s featuring chaotic ceramics from Barbara Ensor, handmade leather boxes and bags by Will Griffin, sculptures by Kale Prentice, miniature copper-mounted “Lover’s Parts” paintings by Lane Arthur Callahan and even an assortment of scagliola, a form of composite plaster that mimics stone and marble in nearly psychedelic executions by Amy Mellen. There are handmade leather crossbody bags by Lauren Brinkers, pillows and dried florals from local design maven John Haven, cards from calligrapher Melissa Gamwell and a collection of folk art from art critic couple Jerry Saltz and Roberta Smith.

You’d think the items she’s collected would be for the particularly weird or eccentric, but they all speak to a surprisingly universal clientele. Latent leafers and longtime locals alike seem to be inexplicably magnetized to items they never even knew existed. It’s true that you might see some of the same styles of vintage paintings in any antique mall or thrift store, but when you see it on the wall of the Whale, it speaks to you in a different voice.

In addition to the objects in the store, the Whale will be offering a series of workshops over the course of the season. The first of the workshops will be led by artisan bag maker Dana Simpson on Sunday, Nov. 22. Simpson will teach participants the maritime art of ropework, guiding them to make their own dog leashes, purse charms and wreaths out of rope.

There will also be a paper marbling class on Dec. 6 and drop-in figure drawing nights.

Much like its namesake, the Whale only surfaces sporadically to inhale and exhale creative objects to and from the community. Stadig opens the shop on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.,, though there are chances to catch her on the occasional Friday.

To learn more about the Cornwall Whale, follow

@future.hermit on Instagram.