A different kind of neighborhood bar

When Ryan Andrade moved back to the Tri-Corner region during the pandemic, he wasn’t looking to create a new kind of neighborhood bar. But by the time he connected with Robert Arbor of Le Gamin in Sharon, his vision was clear. In May, they brought that vision to life at a revitalized Le Bar.

Andrade grew up around Millerton, attending the Webutuck High School before heading to Western New England University, where he studied psychology. He’d been slinging coffee since high school but didn’t catch the cocktail bug until managing a cafe at the SoHo Grand Hotel, which, thanks to an international clientele accustomed to different time zones, had a morning bar service. It was there that Andrade discovered the seemingly infinite possibilities of the cocktail world. While there was only so much one could do with coffee, learning about the potential for cocktails, with their shelves and cabinets of curious ingredients, had Andrade feeling like a kid in a candy shop. It wasn’t long before he was seeking out mentors to teach him the industry secrets required of an innovative mixologist.

Through a series of bartender jobs in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Andrade found those mentors and learned those secrets. He started making his own creations, and the consistently positive reactions fueled his enthusiasm and desire to learn more. By the time the pandemic ravaged the industry in New York, his tool belt was full of tips, tricks and a deep knowledge of the cocktail world.

Robert Arbor, the restaurateur behind Sharon’s Le Gamin and its popular sister location in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, was looking for something more than a place to sling beers. He’d taken over the space behind his French restaurant in the heart of Sharon and was turning it into a bar with beer, basic cocktails and light snacks. His restaurant staff doubled as bartenders, learning the trade on the job. It was the beginning of something the community craved, but it wasn’t quite there yet. He’d known of Andrade and his reputation working at the White Hart in Salisbury and Panacea in Amenia, but it wasn’t until Andrade was between jobs that they got to talking shop.

Though he’d settled in nicely in his six years since moving back to the region, Andrade missed his neighborhood bar. He’d reminisce about walking to the corner for a cocktail with friends or grabbing an easy meal on a whim. With years of experience in New York, Arbor knew exactly what he meant, and was eager to help him create it.

It’s not easy to get people to come into a bar for a cocktail when they have to drive out of their way to get it. But when you pair it with food, it’s simply a dinner out. Andrade wanted to pair his cocktails with casual, albeit elevated, food options. The region is full of refined options for discerning diners, Le Gamin included. The idea behind Le Bar’s food was to make it easy, accessible and delicious. The bar comes first, but the food still needs to be good. With access to Arbor’s kitchen and staff, they took some of the French staples from Le Gamin and added some more casual options, including a chicken sandwich and sausage bites. During happy hour, their offerings are some of the best deals in the area.

Of course, the star of the show is the cocktail menu. Arbor raves about Andrade’s skills, passion and attention to detail. He recalls a time when a regular customer brought in a whole bushel of fresh raspberries. Andrade jumped at the chance to turn them into a compote for his cocktails. The passion comes through in every glass served. His focus while mixing a drink borders on obsessive. His mastery of the bar tools is notably impressive. His garnishes elevate each drink into a cookbook-worthy work of art.

Diners at Le Bar choose their own pace. Some pop in for a quick bite, while others settle in for the evening with friends over rounds of cocktails, laughs and some of those delicious fries. It’s not uncommon to find a table of 20-something weekenders mixing it up with a group of Gen X locals.

Together, Arbor and Andrade have built that new kind of neighborhood bar and whether you’re coming from around the corner or a farther away, you’ll feel right at home.