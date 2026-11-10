Local favorites among Destination Dutchess tourism award finalists

Three familiar names from eastern Dutchess County are among the finalists for Destination Dutchess’ 2026 Tourism Awards of Distinction, recognizing the people, businesses and organizations that make the county a vibrant destination for visitors.
House of Stefas in Millbrook is a finalist for the Newcomer Award of Distinction, which celebrates tourism-related businesses that opened in 2025 and have already made an impression on visitors and residents alike.
Tenmile Distillery in Wassaic is nominated for the Storytelling Award of Distinction for its Revolutionary Whisky, recognizing creative efforts to bring Dutchess County’s history, heritage and culture to life.
And in Pine Plains, Marie Stewart of The Stissing Center for Arts and Culture is a finalist for the Hospitality Service Award of Distinction, honoring front-line staff members who go above and beyond to create exceptional experiences for visitors.
The three are among 21 finalists across seven categories in the 13th annual awards, which celebrate everything from cultural attractions and special events to hospitality and community collaboration.
Winners were scheduled to be announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, at a breakfast ceremony at the Henry A. Wallace Center at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Home in Hyde Park. Elaine Hayes, longtime executive director of Mount Gulian Historic Site in Beacon, will also receive the Mary Kay Vrba Spirit Award for her decades of leadership and dedication to preserving local history.
For more information and a complete list of finalists, visit destinationdutchess.com/awards.