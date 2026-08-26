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“The Divine Sister” comes to Sharon Playhouse for one-night benefit

“The Divine Sister” comes to Sharon Playhouse for one-night benefit

Playwright and performer Charles Busch is “The Divine Sister.”

Provided

Continuing a popular tradition, the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-performance-only staged reading of “The Divine Sister,” another riotous comic romp by the acclaimed playwright and performer Charles Busch, on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

The play is a wild and witty homage to Hollywood films that feature nuns — from “The Song of Bernadette” and “The Bells of St. Mary’s” to “The Singing Nun” and “The Sound of Music.” It is classic Charles Busch: wickedly funny, gloriously over-the-top and overflowing with theatrical joy.

Busch is no stranger to the Playhouse, which has previously produced readings of his Tony-nominated Broadway hit, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” and his hilarious spoof, “Die Mommie Die!” High time indeed to celebrate this irreverently reverent piece of theater.

“The Divine Sister” centers on the Mother Superior of St. Veronica’s Convent and her efforts to save the struggling order and school, which are upended by mysterious visitors, forbidden romance, shocking revelations and increasingly outrageous miracles. In a review of the play’s original production, The New York Times wrote, “‘The Divine Sister’ finds Mr. Busch returned to peak form. This gleefully twisted tale of the secret lives of nuns — in which the playwright doubles as leading lady — is Mr. Busch’s freshest, funniest work in years.”

In addition to Busch, the reading reunites members of the play’s original 2010 Off-Broadway cast: two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser; 2021 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient Julie Halston; and Sharon Playhouse favorites Jennifer Van Dyck and Jonathan Walker. Completing the cast is Lucy Rhoades, seen earlier this season at Sharon Playhouse in “Swingtime Canteen” and last summer in “Million Dollar Quartet.”

“This is the kind of special event we love to present,” said Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress. “Charles is one of our country’s great comic playwrights and performers, and every time he comes to Sharon it’s a celebration. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering his work for the first time, ‘The Divine Sister’ is a wonderful introduction. Reuniting so much of the original Off-Broadway cast for one unforgettable evening makes this a truly special event.”

Busch has been recognized with countless awards for his indelible contributions to American theater. He was inducted into New York’s Theater Hall of Fame in 2024 in honor of his distinctive body of work. He also is the subject of the documentary film, “The Lady in Question is Charles Busch.”

The reading will take place on the Olsen Stage, with all proceeds going to benefit Sharon Playhouse’s productions and educational programs and helping ensure that the Playhouse continues to thrive as a cultural destination for audiences and artists in the region.

“The Divine Sister” is presented by Dugazon and Pete Hathaway, producers, in association with Amy Danis and Mark Johannes, associate producers.

The day before the reading, producer Hathaway will host “A Divine Celebration with Charles Busch,” an exclusive cocktail party on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. All ticket proceeds from this event will also directly benefit the Sharon Playhouse.

Tickets for both “The Divine Sister” and “A Divine Celebration with Charles Busch” are available at sharonplayhouse.org.

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