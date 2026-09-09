“Come From Away,” a story of kindness at Sharon Playhouse

Twenty-five years after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the Sharon Playhouse is staging a musical about what happened in the aftermath — and about an extraordinary act of kindness in a small Newfoundland town.
“Come From Away,” the Tony Award-winning musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, runs Sept. 11 through 27 and concludes the Playhouse’s 2026 MainStage season. Directed by Hunter Foster, with choreography by Krystyna Resavy and music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson, the production tells the true story of the thousands of airline passengers who suddenly found themselves stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, after U.S. airspace was closed following the terrorist attacks.
Thirty-eight planes carrying approximately 7,000 passengers were diverted to Gander and surrounding communities. Almost overnight, the local population nearly doubled. Residents opened their homes, schools and churches to strangers from around the world, providing food, clothing and shelter — and, eventually, friendship.
The musical transforms those events into a story that balances humor and heartbreak. A company of 12 actors portrays dozens of characters as the passengers and residents navigate fear, confusion, culture shock and unexpected connections. The score draws on Newfoundland’s traditional music and includes songs such as “Welcome to the Rock,” “Me and the Sky” and “Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere.”
“Come From Away feels especially meaningful for us to present this year,” said Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress. “Twenty-five years after September 11, this extraordinary musical asks us to remember that terrible day by telling a story about the very best of humanity — the kindness of strangers, the strength of community, and our capacity to take care of one another when it matters most.”
The cast includes Chelsie Nectow, Max Bennett-Parker, Meagan Lewis-Michelson, Erin Lindsay Krom, Tracy Liz Miller, Jeffrey Konowitch, Willie Marte, Cameron Sirian, Ricky Oliver, Sophie Nassiri, Michael F. McGuirk and Cherish Love.
“Come From Away” opened on Broadway in 2017 and received seven Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Direction of a Musical. The Sharon production features scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, costume design by Kathleen DeAngelis, lighting design by Aidan English and sound design by Graham Stone, with Bobbie Zlotnik handling wigs and makeup.
The Sharon Playhouse will conclude its 2026 season in December with its sixth annual Holiday YouthStage production, a new adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” running Dec. 11 through 20.
“Come From Away” runs Sept. 11 through 27 at the Sharon Playhouse. Tickets are available at SharonPlayhouse.org. The theater cautions patrons to purchase tickets directly through its website rather than third-party sellers.