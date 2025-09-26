talks
09/30/2025
The Effects of Light Pollution on Birds, Wildlife and Humans

On Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. the David M. Hunt Library will host The Effects of Light Pollution on Birds, Wildlife and Humans with Lights Out Connecticut. Our state is located along the Atlantic Flyway, so many birds use our shoreline and green spaces to rest and refuel during their trip north. Artificial light emitted by houses, buildings, streetlights, bridges, and other structures can confuse and disorient birds, causing them to land near buildings, crash into windows, or circle around for hours until they drop from exhaustion. Light pollution also impacts other wildlife and the well-being of humans. Learn what can be done to mitigate the damage. The lecture will be given by Craig Repasz, chair and co-founder of Lights Out Connecticut and an accomplished birder.

Court rules Jacquier and Overby can’t appear on November ballot

In the case of Jacquier vs. Camardi, Torrington Superior Court ruled that candidates must properly complete the required endorsement paperwork in order to be included on the municipal ballot, per Connecticut General Statute 9-391.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Due to incomplete endorsement paperwork, Torrington Superior Court has ruled that two Democratic Town Committee nominees should not be included on North Canaan’s ballot in the upcoming Nov. 4 municipal election.

The case was initially brought on Sept. 5 by plaintiffs Jean Jacquier and Carol Overby against defendant Marilisa Camardi.

Local talent takes the stage in Sharon Playhouse’s production of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’

Top row, left to right, Caroline Kinsolving, Christopher McLinden, Dana Domenick, Reid Sinclair and Director Hunter Foster. Bottom row, left to right, Will Nash Broyles, Dick Terhune, Sandy York and Ricky Oliver in Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.”

Aly Morrissey

Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.

Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.

Plein Air Litchfield returns for a week of art in the open air

Mary Beth Lawlor, publisher/editor-in-chief of Litchfield Magazine, and supporter of Plein Air Litchfield, left,and Michele Murelli, Director of Plein Air Litchfield and Art Tripping, right.

Jennifer Almquist

For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.

The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.

