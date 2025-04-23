The Indigo Room opens
Natalia Zukerman
concerts

The Indigo Room opens

Billy Keane & The Waking Dream performed on Friday, April 18, at The Indigo Room, the new performance space connected to The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington. Housed in a beautifully restored historic firehouse next door to the Mahaiwe, the venue offers an intimate, flexible layout suited for both cabaret-style sets and standing-room-only rock shows. Keane, known for his heartfelt songwriting and genre-blending sound, delivered a dynamic set that showcased why he’s quickly becoming a force in the indie-folk scene. Up next at The Indigo Room is Connecticut-based soul singer/songwriter Glori Wilder on May 9.

concerts

Latest News

Legal Notices - April 24, 2025

Legal Notices - April 24, 2025

Town of Salisbury

Board of Finance

Keep ReadingShow less

Classifieds - April 24, 2025

Classifieds - April 24, 2025

Help Wanted

Experienced horse equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-67-0499.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499.

Keep ReadingShow less