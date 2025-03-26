The Norfolk Library celebrates 30 years of St. Patrick’s Day

On Saturday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m., Eamon O’Leary and friends entertained a packed house at the Norfolk Library with classic and original Irish folk songs to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland, St.Patrick.

Originally from Dublin, O’Leary has lived in New York since the early 1990s. With O’Leary typically playing the bouzouki, a long, lute-like stringed instrument, he was accompanied by Jefferson Hamer on guitar, Brenda Castles on concertina and vocals, Ivan Goff on uilleann pipes, and Liz Hanley on fiddle and vocals.

The band regaled the audience with the stories behind the songs and had the enthusiastic crowd singing along to the chorus of the traditional Irish sea shanty “Across The Western Ocean.” The song speaks to how immigrants fled Ireland’s hardships and set out for America in search of a better life.

“Oh, the times are hard and the wages low

Oh, sailor, where are you bound to?

The Rocky Mountains are my home

Across the western ocean”

Festive Abe Lincoln overlooks the gathering at Norfolk Library March 22. Mike Cobb

Now in its 30th year, the St. Patrick’s Day celebration is booked by Norfolk Library events programmer, Eileen Fitzgibbons. As an Irish American, Fitzgibbons was raised with a love of traditional Irish music.

“All four of my grandparents were from Ireland, so Irish music is in my soul. I love offering traditional Irish music at the Library. The music is ancient and entertaining. I enjoy how folks of all ages come together in the great hall to share time together. And of course it’s a nod to my ancestors,” Fitzgibbons said.

Library associate Jack Dillon presented a letter from Helena Nolan, the Consul General of Ireland, recognizing and congratulating the Norfolk Library Associated on their 50th anniversary as well as the 30th anniversary of their St.Patrick’s Day concerts.

“The Norfolk Library Associates have truly embodied the spirit of Irish America, valuing knowledge, service, and the betterment of the community. Your deep-rooted commitment to cultural preservation, access to education, and enriching lives echoes the timeless values of generosity and solidarity,” Nolan wrote.

In addition to an hour of lovely music in the idyllic setting of the library’s great hall, the audience was invited to hors d’oeuvres and “Irish spirits.” With such good cheer, it’s easy to see why the St. Paddy’s Day Celebration is one of the Norfolk Library’s best attended events.

For information on upcoming events, see their site: norfolklibrary.org