The Norfolk Library celebrates 30 years of St. Patrick’s Day

Eamon O'Leary and friends at the St. Paddy's celebration at the Norfolk Library.

Mike Cobb
concerts

The Norfolk Library celebrates 30 years of St. Patrick’s Day

On Saturday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m., Eamon O’Leary and friends entertained a packed house at the Norfolk Library with classic and original Irish folk songs to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland, St.Patrick.

Originally from Dublin, O’Leary has lived in New York since the early 1990s. With O’Leary typically playing the bouzouki, a long, lute-like stringed instrument, he was accompanied by Jefferson Hamer on guitar, Brenda Castles on concertina and vocals, Ivan Goff on uilleann pipes, and Liz Hanley on fiddle and vocals.

The band regaled the audience with the stories behind the songs and had the enthusiastic crowd singing along to the chorus of the traditional Irish sea shanty “Across The Western Ocean.” The song speaks to how immigrants fled Ireland’s hardships and set out for America in search of a better life.

“Oh, the times are hard and the wages low

Oh, sailor, where are you bound to?

The Rocky Mountains are my home

Across the western ocean”

Festive Abe Lincoln overlooks the gathering at Norfolk Library March 22.Mike Cobb

Now in its 30th year, the St. Patrick’s Day celebration is booked by Norfolk Library events programmer, Eileen Fitzgibbons. As an Irish American, Fitzgibbons was raised with a love of traditional Irish music.

“All four of my grandparents were from Ireland, so Irish music is in my soul. I love offering traditional Irish music at the Library. The music is ancient and entertaining. I enjoy how folks of all ages come together in the great hall to share time together. And of course it’s a nod to my ancestors,” Fitzgibbons said.

Library associate Jack Dillon presented a letter from Helena Nolan, the Consul General of Ireland, recognizing and congratulating the Norfolk Library Associated on their 50th anniversary as well as the 30th anniversary of their St.Patrick’s Day concerts.

“The Norfolk Library Associates have truly embodied the spirit of Irish America, valuing knowledge, service, and the betterment of the community. Your deep-rooted commitment to cultural preservation, access to education, and enriching lives echoes the timeless values of generosity and solidarity,” Nolan wrote.

In addition to an hour of lovely music in the idyllic setting of the library’s great hall, the audience was invited to hors d’oeuvres and “Irish spirits.” With such good cheer, it’s easy to see why the St. Paddy’s Day Celebration is one of the Norfolk Library’s best attended events.

For information on upcoming events, see their site: norfolklibrary.org

concerts

Latest News

Hotchkiss lacrosse ices Kingswood Oxford 19-0

Hotchkiss lacrosse ices Kingswood Oxford 19-0

LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School opened the girls varsity lacrosse season with a big win in the snow against Kingswood Oxford School.

The Bearcats won 19-0 in a decisive performance March 26. Twelve different players scored for Hotchkiss, led by Coco Sheronas with four goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss sports

HVRHS releases second quarter honor roll

HVRHS releases second quarter honor roll

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the second quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2024-2025 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

Grade 9: Parker Beach (Cornwall), Mia Belter (Salisbury), Lucas Bryant (Cornwall), Addison Green (Kent), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (North Canaan), Karmela Quinion (North Canaan), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury), Emery Wisell (Kent).

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs

Thomas Ditto

Thomas Ditto

ANCRAMDALE — Thomas Ditto of Ancramdale, born Thomas David DeWitt Aug. 11, 1944 in New York City changing his surname to Ditto at marriage, passed peacefully on Pi Day, March 14, 2025. He was a husband, father, artist, scientist, Shakespeare scholar, visionary, inventor, actor, mime, filmmaker, clown, teacher, lecturer, colleague, and friend. Recipient of numerous grants, awards and honors in both the arts and sciences, a Guggenheim and NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts fellow, he was a creative genius beyond his time. In addition to authoring scores of papers, he held several patents and invented the first motion capture system and the Ditto-scope, a radically new kind of telescope. He was a pioneer in computer generated video, film, and performance.

When not hard at work, he was always there to help when needed and he knew how to bring smiles to faces. He loved his family and pets and was supportive of his wife’s cat rescue work.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Winifred Anne Carriere

Winifred Anne Carriere

SHARON — Winifred Anne Carriere passed away on March 6, 2025, at the age of 87. A resident of Sharon for many years, she later retired to Ancramdale, New York.

Born in New Haven to writers Albert Carriere and Winifred Osborn, Anne grew up in New York City. Raised in a Quaker family, she attended Friends Seminary, and The University of Wisconsin. Anne studied American Architectural History through Bard College’s University Without Walls. For her degree, she wrote a comprehensive history of the architecture of Sharon during its first hundred years.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries