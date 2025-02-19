a view from the edge

To know or not to know, that is the question

People use a word, “disinformation,” loosely because it means nothing more than words spewed out devoid of actual meaning, context, proof, fact, or ownership.

That does not mean those words were spewed without intent, written without intent, broadcast without intent. The old adage of “sticks and stones may break my bones but words can never hurt me” was wrong when I was a kid and even more wrong in the age in which we live, where words can travel to millions of people instantaneously, permanently circulating, always causing harm. I’ll take physical sticks and stones over diarrheal vituperous words promulgated on the Internet any day.

The world we are entering, where a sole person can decide to rename a 600-year-old, internationally accepted place name as a whim requires us to stop and think of the dystopian world that’s being built around us, for us, encaging us, corrupting us. The Gulf of Mexico being renamed may seem like a trivial matter as it rebounds to and is endorsed by Google, MSN, and other Internet platforms. However — at a stroke — truth and fact have been obliterated. This is a modern form of book-burning. Once burned, those books cannot be re-read, cannot be learned from, cannot influence thinking and intelligence. The Gulf of Mexico as historic fact has been obliterated, sanctioned by the very backbone of the Internet providers.

But, like book burning in the ‘30s, they have shown their hand, their capitulation to the new dystopian world; no doubt for profit or ideology. It doesn’t matter which. The fact is this, if you know it is the Gulf of Mexico, has been for 600 years, and someone tells you it is no longer named so, then you can easily decide if that someone is to be trusted. If not, tell everyone you know that they are wrong. Don’t simply roll over. In short, you have to decide if you want to join the book burners or stand against their intent and distortion of fact and reality. Speak up.

Acceptance without revolt is capitulation, corruption of your very being. How do you revolt against such entities as Google, MSN and others? Probably you cannot. But then at least you will know that whatever they make, whatever they promote, whatever they post is not to be blindly trusted ever again. Remember, if it seems false, if it smells like smoke, it is likely a form of book burning in the modern Internet age. You can check, you can become a gatekeeper of truth. You have to. If you don’t, they have won and the world as you know it will not survive.

A solution? Read actual books. Rejoin your library, become a supporter of literary fact, research, and time-tested fact.

Peter Riva, a former resident of Amenia Union, now lives in Gila, New Mexico.

Latest News

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

ljmn media

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason
Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

hvrhs basketball

The Law

The Law
Cartoon by Peter Steiner
cartoons

Norman Reich

Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

obituaries