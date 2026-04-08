Track is back
Riley Klein
Lakeview High School hosted a preseason track meet Thursday, April 2, in Litchfield. It was a chilly start to the season with intermittent rain and temperatures hovering around 38 degrees. Lakeview invited Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Wolcott Technical High School, Gilbert School, Nonnewaug High School, Northwestern Regional High School, Kaynor Technical High School and Thomaston High School to participate in the scrimmage. Berkshire League competition begins April 21 at HVRHS.
Simon MarkowPhoto by Riley Klein
Natalia Zukerman
When the Rock n’ Roll Circus rolls into Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk on Saturday, April 11, it will bring together an all-star lineup of musicians and a mission that reaches far beyond the stage.
Presented by Rockin’ 4 Vets, this concert will benefit the United Way of Northwest Connecticut’s “Stock the Shelves” program, which supports food pantries across the region. The United Way, part of a national network founded in the late 19th century, has long worked to mobilize communities in support of local health, education and financial stability initiatives, efforts that continue today through programs like Stock the Shelves, which helps ensure families have access to essential food resources.
It’s a dual mission that founder of Rockin’ 4 Vets Jim Tirabassi described simply: “We put on the show for a dual purpose — to make people happy and to support local causes.”
What began in 2015 as V is for Veterans has evolved into Rockin’ 4 Vets, a production company built around benefit concerts supporting veterans and community needs. Tirabassi, a former rock tour manager, said the work is less about music than mission. “I love building things and I love the idea of building these shows for a purpose.”
This year’s purpose has shifted a bit. “We are seeing that veterans and non-veterans have the same issues in terms of food access,” Tirabassi said. “So, we figured we’d make it a broad-based thing and do it for the food pantries throughout New England.”
The show itself promises to deliver on its “house party” promise with high-energy, high-octane rock and blues featuring Grammy-nominated guitarist Jon Butcher, former Epic Records artist Steve Gaspár and New England blues legend James Montgomery, along with a horn section and a rotating cast of accomplished players.
“It’s a bunch of people who actually like each other which is always a good starting point,” Montgomery said. “In the case of me and Jon Butcher, we’ve been playing together for something like 50 years.”
That chemistry extends beyond the stage. “We get together a few times a year and brush up,” Montgomery said. “We’ve been doing this long enough to understand how to put something together in sound check that’s actually gonna really gel.”
For Montgomery, who has performed with everyone from B.B. King to The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt and James Brown, the spirit of the event is as important as the music. “We have a superstar lineup and then the added feature is we raise money to put food on the shelves.”
The collaboration has a long history. Montgomery was an early supporter of Tirabassi’s effort to assist veterans; an effort rooted in Tirabassi’s own service. “I was in the Army in the early ’70s,” Tirabassi said, adding that his organization now focuses on issues like PTSD, addiction and homelessness.
“I am a very fortunate person,” Tirabassi said. “My wife and I live fairly well and don’t have to worry about where our next meal’s coming from, but we were on a trip through New England last fall and we saw so many food banks with police directing traffic. People just trying to get some food. It was so bad and it broke both our hearts,” he continued. That moment of clarity became a driving force for this year’s show.
“What we’re trying to do is help society in general,” he said. “And when people come to the show, they’re part of that.”
Montgomery, a lifelong road warrior and harmonica player known for his work with artists from Muddy Waters to Gregg Allman, still lights up when talking about the energy of live performance and the connection it creates.
“It’s a really, really great place to play,” he said of Infinity Hall. “It feels really intimate when you play there.”
And in that intimate setting, the Rock n’ Roll Circus aims to do what it does best: bring people together through music while helping make sure more families have food on their tables.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at infinityhall.com.
Lakeville Journal
MILLERTON — Robert Donald “Bob” Stevens, 63, a lifelong area resident died unexpectedly on Monday evening, March 30, 2026, at his home in Millerton, New York. Bob had a 40-year career with the Town of North East Highway Department where he currently served as the Town of North East Highway Superintendent for nearly two decades. One of Bob’s proudest accomplishments was seeing the completion of the new Town of North East Highway Department Facility on Route 22 in Millerton.
Born Dec. 20, 1962, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Kenneth W. and Roberta K. (Briggs) Stevens. Bob was a 1981 graduate ofWebutuck High School in Amenia, he also attended BOCES Technical School in Salt Point, New York, while enrolled at Webutuck. Bob served his community for many years as an active member of the Millerton Fire Company and was a longtime member of the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, Inc., where he always enjoyed attending highway training school in Lake Placid. Bob really enjoyed traversing the local roadways in Millerton in his iconic orange pick-up truck, and could often be seen at all hours of the day and night making sure that the main roads and side roads were in the best possible condition for his friends and neighbors. Bob loved the Town of North East and he will be dearly missed by those he served throughout his decades long career. In his spare time, he enjoyed texting with his son Robert, time on the Hudson River and rebuilding engines for many friends in his younger years.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert Donald Stevens, Jr., and his partner Elizabeth Gillett of Austin, Texas; his sister, Donna M. Archer of Rockledge, Pennsylvania; his nephew Josh Archer and his wife, Ashley Archer Monteiro of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania; his aunt, Annette Shaffer; his uncle, Frederick G. Briggs and many good friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his aunt, June Briggs.
At Bob’s request there will be no calling hours. Private entombment in The Community Mausoleum will take place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY.
Special stories, reflections of Bob and condolence offerings can be sent to Bob’s son at Robert.Stevens.Jr@gmail.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Bob’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN — Lucille A. Mikesell passed away peacefully on April 3 with family at her home in Canaan Valley, Connecticut. She was 106.
Born on Sept. 5, 1919 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she was the daughter of William Harvey Cohea, of Mason, Illinois, and Lillian Amanda Williams of Morley, Iowa. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids in 1937, and married her husband, Ralph J. Mikesell in 1938.
Lucille lived through over a century of dramatic change including a childhood interrupted by the Great Depression. During World War II she was employed at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids while her husband served in the Army Corp of Engineers in the South Pacific. Later she worked for and retired from American States Insurance Company as a claims specialist
Lucille was very active in volunteer work after her retirement. She was an original member of the R.S.V.P. Golden Warblers Chorus for 20 years in Cedar Rapids and volunteered at Truman Elementary, also in Cedar Rapids, for 14 years in the reading program.
With her lovely soprano voice she found great joy in singing. She participated in the Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale and spent over 50 years as a devoted member of the Christ Church Presbyterian choir in Cedar Rapids. At the spry age of 95, when she moved to live with her daughter, Lillie Mikesell in Canaan Valley, she joined the St. John’s Episcopal Church choir in Salisbury where her daughter was Music Director.
Her lifelong love affair with all things Iowa included a deep engagement with Iowa sports. Even after her move to Connecticut she avidly followed all the Iowa teams.
Lucille’s living family members include her daughter, Lillie and spouse Karen Byers of Canaan Valley, grandsons Blake Mikesell of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jeffrey David Mikesell of Boulder City, Nevada, granddaughters Suzi Wojciechowski of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Nicole Pollock (Marc) of Amana, Iowa, and great granddaughters, Ellah Mikesell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Hailey Pollock of Amana, Iowa.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph J. Mikesell of Council Bluffs, Iowa, her son, Jonathan David Mikesell, also of Cedar Rapids, and her beloved little brother, William Harvey Cohea, Jr., late of Columcille in Bangor, Pennsylvania.
The family thanks Sally Strano, CNA and longtime friend Teri Miller for their unflagging friendship and support of Lucille, and Eilene Rydel, R.N. for her gentle home hospice care.
Memorial donations can be made in her name to a favorite place: The Douglas Library, 108 Main Street, North Canaan. CT, 06018.
A private service will be held.
Sally Haver
"The human cost of current ICE practices is appallingly high."
—John carter
John Carter, who served as rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury from 1999 until his retirement in 2014, launched the first iteration of the nonprofit Vecinos Seguros 1 (Safe Neighbors) in 2017 by introducing a misa, a Spanish-language worship service, at Trinity Lime Rock Episcopal Church.
In December 2024, amid concerns over a renewed federal crackdown on immigrants, a group of volunteers revived the program as Vecinos Seguros 2 (VS2). According to its 2025 annual report, the initiative “created a network of trusted allies to help those who may be targeted by immigration enforcement agents,” taking a low-key approach that prioritizes in-person connections.
Carter arrived at his calling by a circuitous route. After graduating from Yale, he joined the Peace Corps, then returned to his hometown of Milton, Mass., where he founded and ran the Carter Tree Co. for seven years. After closing the business, he attended Virginia Theological Seminary, earning a Master of Divinity. During that time, he and his wife, Deborah, were involved in the hunger movement. Carter said every venture he undertook was made possible by Deborah, whom he described as his constant companion and indispensable partner in his pursuit of compassion and justice. Still, he questioned himself: “Who am I, and what should I be doing that I’m passionate about?”
John Carter and his wife DeborahPhoto by Deborah Carter
In the face of new challenges, volunteers joined the effort to revive the original program, VS1. The Rev. Heidi Truax, recently retired rector of Trinity Lime Rock, has been a strong supporter of Vecinos Seguros from its inception. Glenn Formica, an immigration attorney from New Haven, gave a presentation informing the community about the second Trump administration’s amended policies. Formica also generated written materials in English and Spanish, advising private citizens and employers how to prepare in the event of a visit from ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). William Tong, Connecticut’s attorney general, a proponent of many social justice issues, including the opioid crisis and fair pricing for generic drugs, has also provided support since the establishment of Vecinos Seguros.
The VS2 steering committee, which includes Carter, is led by Jill Drew, a local civic leader. Drew has worked with Judiciary Committee co-chairmen Gary Winfield and Steven Stafstrom in support of SB 91, a proposal by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to limit ICE actions in “protected areas,” including schools, hospitals and religious buildings. She has also supported HB 5499, which would place limits on the use of automated license plate readers, addressing concerns that the Trust Act is being circumvented through technology deployed for other purposes. Other committee members include Amy Lake and Lee and Sophia DeBoer.
VS2 has launches a range of initiatives, including distributing “know your rights” flyers; creating an online resource with local legal and social services for immigrants; hosting in-person events to educate neighbors and train volunteers; organizing a rapid response team to verify reported immigration enforcement activity and support those affected; providing financial assistance for legal expenses, rent and utilities; and advising employers — from farms and restaurants to stores and private homes — on how to protect workers if immigration agents arrive.
As the annual report states: “We are committed to building on the powerful work of Rev. Carter, who, in the first seven years of Vecinos Seguros, assisted a significant number of individuals and families. It is our mission to continue this important work.”
Few descriptions capture the moment more clearly than Carter’s own words:
“The human cost of current ICE practices is appallingly high. Evidence of the brutality and cruelty of these practices is everywhere. Minneapolis is a recent and egregious example. ICE enforcement is doing much more than deporting individuals. It is also the systematic destruction of families. According to some reports, 90% of deportees are male. They are husbands, partners and fathers, often the primary contributors to family finances. There is heartbreak, trauma and stress experienced by the families left behind. The humanitarian response to the violence and chaos in Minneapolis is inspirational and instructive. Both citizens and immigrants came to the aid of residents living in fear and peril. It should be noted that people of color, whether their status was legal or undocumented, were also deeply shaken by what they witnessed in their communities.”
Carter also described how communities responded. That out of devastation, he said, came something else:
“A new word was born out of the compassionate response in Minneapolis: ‘neighboring.’ In caring for each other, they were ‘neighboring.’ The mission of Vecinos Seguros 2 is to ‘neighbor’ members of the immigrant community whose lives have been turned upside down by current immigration policies.”
Lakeville Journal
EAST CANAAN — Anthony Louis Veronesi , 84, of 216 Rocky Mountain Way in Arden, NC formerly of East Canaan, died March 26, 2026 at the Solace Center in Ashville, NC.Anthony was born December 14, 1941 in North Canaan, CT son of the late Claudio Serene and Genevieve Adeline (Riva) Veronesi.
Following graduation from Housatonic Valley High School in Falls Village, Anthony worked at the former Pfizer Company in Canaan for a short time before entering the US Air Force.He served for four years in active duty rising to the rank of Sergeant.He was released from active duty on April 9, 1968.After leaving the Air Force,Anthony worked at the Becton Dickinson Company in Canaan.He was transferred to North Carolina and retired from BD.Anthony then began his career for the United States Postal Service, for many years as a mail handler, before his retirement from the Postal Service.
He is survived by his son Anthony K. “Kris” Veronesi and his long- time companion Brooke Lawing both of Mills River NC.Anthony is also survived by his two brothers Claudio “Cookie” Veronesi and his wife Pamela of East Canaan, CT and Bernard “Bernie” Veronesi also of East Canaan, along with several nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Held on April 9, 2026 at 11:00 am in St. Martin of Tours St. Joseph church 4 Main St. North Canaan, CT 06018. Following mass burial with full military honors will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Cemetery Road Canaan, CT 06018.There are no calling hours.Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018
Lakeville Journal
SALISBURY — Joan Tuncy, 92, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2026, at Noble Horizons.
Born on Oct. 27, 1933, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Vera Bejean.
Joan made her home on Indian Mountain Road for more than 40 years, where she found great joy in the natural beauty around her. She especially loved spending time outdoors and watching the wildlife that visited her backyard.
She worked for several years with a New York telephone company as a switch board operator and later served as a house manager for a number of local homes. During that time, she adopted a beloved dog, Nippy, who became a cherished companion.
An avid reader, Joan had a deep love of books and took great pleasure in buying and selling them throughout her life. She also enjoyed photography, antique shopping, and writing.
She is survived by her cousins, Don Hosier and his wife, Melissa; and Gregg Hosier.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Little Guild of St. Francis, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796, or online at https://givebutter.com/littleguild-give.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.