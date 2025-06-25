traffic

Traffic detours set around Lime Rock Park June 27-28

Traffic detours set around Lime Rock Park June 27-28

Morning detour map.

Photo provided

LAKEVILLE — With thousands expected to flock to Lakeville for a full weekend of high-speed action and family fun, local roadways will be buzzing with activity.

To help everyone get to the action smoothly and safely, Lime Rock Park has released a detailed traffic and parking plan in coordination with local authorities.

On both Friday and Saturday, June 27-28, traffic adjustments will be in place. The key window for arrivals is between 7 to 9:30 a.m. before roads close.

Starting at 10 a.m. and stretching through 1 p.m., the official ingress plan will direct traffic flow into Lime RockPark.

Between 1 and 4 p.m., lanes will return to normal operation, though delays are still possible. Expect heavier traffic again from 4 to 7 p.m. as fans head out.


Afternoon detour mapPhoto provided

Which roads are impacted?

• Route 7/112 Westbound: Two westbound lanes past the Outfield Entrance to White Hollow Road

• White Hollow Road from Route 112: Two southbound lanes up to Lights Field

• White Hollow Road from Caulkinstown Rd (Sharon): Open to two-way traffic, but marked with ‘No Thru Traffic’ signs

• Drivers from Route 112 Eastbound (Hotchkiss Corners): Should detour using Route 41 North → Route 44 East → Route 126 East → Route 7

Quick reminders

• Follow all signage and local law enforcement instructions

• Expect delays, especially during peak arrival and departure times

• Arrive early to enjoy everything The Park has to offer

• Check Lime Rock Park’s social media for real-time updates

traffic

Latest News

Racecars roar in NASCAR’s return to Lime Rock Park

Racecars roar in NASCAR’s return to Lime Rock Park

High-speed action made for a weekend of excitement at Lime Rock Park Friday and Saturday, June 27-28.

Photo by Simon Markow

LAKEVILLE — For the first time since 2011, Lime Rock Park hosted National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing events June 27 and 28.

It was billed as the largest event in modern track history with an estimated 20,000 fans attending.

Keep ReadingShow less

Joseph Robert Meehan

Joseph Robert Meehan

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Keep ReadingShow less

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

Keep ReadingShow less
nonprofits