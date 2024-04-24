Trinity Lime Rock’s combo show opens

Gordon Gustafson (left) chatted with woodworker Alan Turner at Trinity Episcopal Church April 19.

Patrick L. Sullivan
exhibit

Trinity Lime Rock’s combo show opens

LIME ROCK — The “All Things Trinity!” art/craft/book show opened Friday, April 19, with a reception at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Pastor Heidi Truax explained that the show is a bit of a grab bag, designed to allow parishioners the chance to demonstrate their talents without the pressure of a juried art show.

So there were all sorts of items on display, including simple and extremely comfortable stools designed by Alan Turner to be used with a kitchen island.

Christine Gevert’s nature photography was also featured, as were art works from three younger members of the Sisk family.

Tom Schindler was there with his new book “A Hidden Legacy” about Esther Zimmer Lederberg, who was married to Nobel Prize winner Joshua Lederberg.

The latter won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1958 and enjoyed an illustrious career.

Esther Zimmer Lederberg was an accomplished scientist in her own right and played an important if hitherto obscure role in her husband’s success.

“She never got credit, Schindler said.

So he wrote the book, published by Oxford University press, to rectify the situation.

“It’s been an eight-year obsession,” he said cheerfully.

The show continues this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, April 27 to 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is part of the ongoing celebration of the church’s 150th anniversary.

exhibit

Latest News

Ecology Success Stories: A Cary Fellow’s optimism

Ecology Success Stories: A Cary Fellow’s optimism

With the ban of DDT, the bald eagle has come back from 417 nesting pairs in 1963 to 71,400 nesting pairs and was removed from the Endangered Species List in 2007.

Seaq68 via Pixabay

MILLBROOK — In today’s world of climate change worry, Peter Groffman, research fellow at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, gave a lecture of hope for the future of the environment.

Groffman “studies urban ecology and how climate change alters microbial processes that support plant growth and air and water quality.” He is the president-elect of the Ecological Society of America and teaches at the City University of New York and Brooklyn College.

Keep ReadingShow less
nature

Affordable housing hearing in Salisbury

Affordable housing hearing in Salisbury

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) will hold a public hearing Monday, May 20, 6:45 on Zoom on the Salisbury Housing Trust’s (SHT) application to build two affordable housing houses on town-owned property on Undermountain Road and Grove Street.

The commission received the application at its April 15 meeting.

Keep ReadingShow less
affordable housing

Hotchkiss hosts interstate Ultimate Frisbee tourney

Hotchkiss hosts interstate Ultimate Frisbee tourney

Luke Warner soared over the Amherst offense to swat down a pass during the Ultimate Mini-Tourney at The Hotchkiss School Saturday, April 20.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — On a soggy Saturday, April 20, eight teams competed in an Ultimate Frisbee mini tournament hosted by The Hotchkiss School.

There were teams from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Two middle schools competed against high school junior varsity squads.

Keep ReadingShow less
ultimate frisbee

Learning to compost at Kent Memorial Library

Learning to compost at Kent Memorial Library

Josiah and Everett Newton with Aunt Kathy learned the importance of sorting and separating food scraps recycleables, and trash at Kent Memorial Library as part of a composting class for Earth Day.

Lans Christensen

KENT — The Kent Memorial Library and Kent Conservation Commission joined forces to bring a meaningful and educational program concerning nutrients, recycling and trash April 18.

Carol Franken of the Conservation Commission, the presenter, said one of her main composting concerns was, “How to make it meaningful to preschoolers.”

Keep ReadingShow less
food waste