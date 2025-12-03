Turning Back the Pages - December 4, 2025

125 years ago — December 1900

Henry Brazee on Saturday trapped a woodchuck. He says he has beaten this record once when several years ago he captured a woodchuck in January.

100 years ago — December 1925

The post office was moved Monday to its new quarters in the Roberts building. The office has been completely equipped with new furnishings and up-to-date things. The boxes are all the new combination pattern, keys being done away with entirely.

About two inches of snow fell on Tuesday but it soon melted and by Wednesday afternoon it was practically gone. This was the first snow fall of any consequence this season.

Desirable Home for Sale -- Bargain at $5,500.00. Reasonable payments; William Jefferson place 1½ miles from Sharon Station.

50 years ago — December 1975

With the agreement of the first selectmen in Sharon, Salisbury and Canaan, a total of 75 miles of town roads have been marked with middle traffic lines, but the painted double solid lines come as a surpise to the three town officials. The selectmen told the Journal this week that they never saw a map delineating the type of lines the roads in their towns would receive.

FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman David Domeier has received a letter-petition signed by 27 Falls Village residents urging him to improve the appearance of the town’s center.

Topp Hill Annie 4106 of Hedgerows Farm, West Cornwall, was named grand champion at the National Angus Show in Kansas City last month.

The Schaghticoke Indian Reservation is one of the places of special interest in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut. Set aside in 1742 for the exclusive use of Indians, the reserve originally covered 1500 acres. Reduced now to 400 acres, it extends a mile and a half along the west bank of the Housatonic River north from Bull’s Bridge and west to the New York state line. The tribe appears to have lived peaceably with the colonials. It had the right to hunt on anyone’s property and to cut the year’s growth from trees. The Indians pounded the young branches flat and used them to make baskets.

25 years ago — December 2000

Take 70 pounds of confectioners’ sugar, 60 pounds of gingerbread, 10 pounds of gumdrops and a long list of other sweets and one can picture a cascade of cavities. But for Mark Waldron it’s an artist’s palette. The head chef at Sharon Hospital has once again his gingerbread Holiday Christmas that stands on display in the facility’s lobby.

CANAAN — Local do-it-yourselfers know they can now get more than supplies at C.A. Lindell True Value Hardware and Lumber. Advice is always plentiful and free. For some, a trip to the hardware store is a much-anticipated part of a Saturday. But others will now be pleased to know they can make a “virtual visit,” shopping and seeking advice, without changing out of their pajamas. Lindell’s new web site is open for business 24 hours a day, seven days a week.





These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.