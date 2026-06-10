Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.

Turning Back the Pages - June 11, 2026

125 years ago — June 1901

John Green of Canaan mountain killed a wild cat weighing 25 pounds near his home last week. Green shot at the cat but missed it when it sprang at him from a tree. Green’s dog then tackled the cat, and after a fierce fight the creature was killed by a blow from the man’s gun stock. A young cat which was with the mother was shot by Green.

Jacob, “Jakie,” son of Colonel Surdam of Mt. Riga, aged 10 years, died suddenly and mysteriously last Friday night. — Had not complained; retired as usual; about midnight one of his older brothers with whom he was sleeping was awakened by him. The parents were called; they saw at once that “Jakie” was very ill. Dr. Sellew was summoned, but “Jakie” died before the doctor arrived. He was buried in the cemetery on Riga. There was a large number of people at the funeral.

SHARON — The Salisbury Savings Bank has donated the use of the Malleable Shop bell to the Firemen for an indefinite length of time, and instead of calling men to work will be an alarm for fire.

R.N. Eggleston now has the S.N.E. telephone.

100 years ago — June 1926

The auto road hog is about as popular as a boil on the nose, and most of us would prefer the boil if we could choose.

SALISBURY — Miss Virginia Parsons has entered the employ of the Oxy-Crystine Corporation.

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Scott are recovering very nicely after being injured when the car in which they were riding hit a train at Norwich, N.Y. Saturday May 29th. Mrs. Scott is still in the Memorial Hospital at Norwich, but her speedy recovery is hoped for.

Machinery and invention are accomplishing wonderful things nowadays. Pretty soonall work will be done away with. We will just think a thing should be done and presto it will be done, but what a hard job some are going to have to do the thinking.

A movement is on foot among the merchants of Canaan to inaugurate a half holiday during the summer. An effort is being made to have the merchants close on Thursday afternoon.

50 years ago — June 1976

The Connecticut State Department of Health announced plans this week to make available to everyone by fall a vaccine to protect against the virulent swine flu. According to Dr. Henry Gallup, health officer for Salisbury, the swine flu virus is the same one which caused the bad epidemic of 1918. Administration of the bivalent vaccine for the Northwest District will be planned from Torrington.

Mother’s Day this year held special meaning for Virginia Sebbin, because she was reunited with two brothers after a 42-year separation. Robert and Martin Barrett came to her home on Furnace Hill Road in East Canaan and a joyful reunion ensued. The brothers had finally found each other four years before, after a 35-year separation.

SALISBURY — Mr. and Mrs. Hal Borland of Salisbury have given a set of Mr. Borland’s books, about 18 written during the past 25 years, to the Scoville Library. All the books were written here, and about half are about this area. “It seemed to us there should be a set of them somewhere,” Borland commented. “We’ll add to them as others come along.” The gift was made through L.S. (Mike) McCabe, a member of the library’s board of trustees.

LAKEVILLE — One hundred years ago, for our country’s Centennial in 1876, the Holley Manufacturing Company sent a display of 222 pocket knives to the International Exposition in Philadelphia. The knives were housed in a beautifully-carved walnut cabinet approximately seven feet high and four feet wide. This cabinet, with the collection of pocket knives, now stands in the carriage house of the Holley-Williams House.

CANAAN — Wangum Village will be dedicated this Sunday and will be the site of a health screening service June 29. The 40-unit housing for the elderly project, which opened last November, has been “very successful,” according to Arthur Baldwin, Canaan Housing Authority Chairman. Baldwin said that a state grant of $640,000 financed the facility. Of that amount, some was returned to the town for reimbursement for the property the housing was built on.

CANAAN — The children’s 15th annual fishing derby, sponsored by the Northwest Connecticut Rod and Gun Club, was held Sunday afternoon at the Albert Giulian farm on Sand Road. Candida Perotti landed a 17 ½ inch trout to take top honors among the 150 children entering the contest. Michael Cantele placed second, snaring a 16 ½ inch fish. Laura Gandolfo was the first to net the limit of three fish, which she did in 10 minutes. Jeff Ghidossi of Lime Rock was the first boy to reach the division limit of three fish.

A confirmed case of canine heart worm has been found in the center area of Canaan. Veterinarians advise that all dogs within a four-mile radius of a case of the disease be tested, and, if found free of heart worm, be given preventive medication.

FALLS VILLAGE — Two teachers at Lee H. Kellogg elementary school have been commissioned to walk the town boundaries and to report their findings to the selectmen. Howard Reed and David Parmelee were appointed after volunteering, First Selectman David Domeier said Friday. Domeier said that state statutes require that the town boundaries be “perambulated” once every five years to examine boundary markings. He said he did not know when the job was last accomplished here.

25 years ago — June 2001

One aspect of Sharon Hospital’s reorganization plan came to fruition Friday with the sale of the Sharon Health Care Center to United Methodist Homes. The building and approximately seven acres were conveyed from Sharon Corp., parent company of the hospital, to the Shelton-based, not-for-profit organization for $7.36 million. The sale erases a $6 million Sharon Corp.debt to the Connecticut Health and Educational Facilities Administration held on the nursing home.


These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Taking a family business sky high

Taking a family business sky high

The Spirit Ballooning crew and passengers on a flight from Great Barrington to Salisbury on July 25 of last year.

Madi Long

While some moonlighters may dread their weekend shifts, local NBT banker Darrel Long looks forward to his early morning side gig, since it involves flying high above the Northwest Corner hills glowing in the sunrise.

Perhaps better referred to as his “dawnlighting” operation, Darrel is the president and founder of North Canaan-based hot air balloon outfit Spirit Ballooning, which has been taking intrepid denizens of the region on daybreak flights across the southern Berkshires since 2009.

Keep ReadingShow less
adventure

Brewing community support in Catskill

Brewing community support in Catskill

Max Ocean at the Subversive Taproom in Catskill.

Provided

On the western banks of the Hudson River, the town of Catskill is becoming a beacon of ethnic, religious and generational diversity. Partially fueled by the increased popularity of towns like Hudson and the gentrification that comes with it, residents of all stripes are making their homes in the once underappreciated town.

Among those putting down roots are Max Ocean and Zane Coffey, the founders and brewers at Subversive Malting and Brewing. In 2020, after a few years of searching for a place where they could craft their beers and build community, they landed on a modest lot with an old auto-shop big enough to house their equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
libations & advocacy

Theater thrives at The CENTER for Performing Arts

Theater thrives at The CENTER for Performing Arts

Cast members of “Legally Blonde” rehearse offsite.

Olivia Michaels

For nearly three decades, The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck has been a gathering place for actors, audiences and aspiring artists from across the Hudson Valley.

Founded as a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the arts accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds, The CENTER has grown from a summer theater under a tent into a year-round cultural institution. Since opening its permanent home in 1998, the theater has combined professional-quality productions with educational programs, youth performances and community events.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Research and development on the river

Research and development on the river
Research and development on a cold, nasty day on the Beaverkill in New York. The author was particularly pleased his new right hip didn’t present any difficulties.
Gary Dodson

Successful fly-fishing involves research and development.

A few weeks ago, on a chilly, raw morning on a somewhat swollen Beaverkill River in New York, Gary Dodson and I rolled up expecting to have the area to ourselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
fishing

The timeless appeal of the American farmhouse

The timeless appeal of the American farmhouse

Modern farmhouse designed by Tina Anastasia.

Miki Scarfo
The best farmhouse spaces feel rooted in warmth and history, even when they’re newly built.
— Tina Anastasia

They dot the landscape, standing beside winding country roads and rolling fields, their silhouettes as recognizable as church steeples and old stone walls. For hundreds of years, the American farmhouse has held an important place in the country’s architectural history, especially in New England, where these homes feel deeply connected to the land itself.

Their enduring appeal may have less to do with the trends farmhouse style inspired and more to do with the comfort these homes create. Farmhouses offer a sense of warmth and authenticity, along with a design style that feels approachable rather than forced.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Taiga brings Siberian-inspired dining to Hudson

Taiga brings Siberian-inspired dining to Hudson

Taiga is located at 119 Warren St. in Hudson.

Provided
We never wanted Taiga to feel like a traditional restaurant. We wanted it to feel emotional, immersive and deeply personal — almost like stepping into another world for a few hours.
Vlad Larvin

Walking into Taiga in Hudson for the first time did not feel like walking into a restaurant — it felt like stepping into a memory. As a Russian immigrant who grew up between cultures, I did not expect to find a place that evokes such a specific emotional response, both familiar and cinematic. Candlelight flickered against dark wood and vintage wallpaper while old Soviet-era music played softly in the background. The scent of herbs, smoke, tea and fresh blini filled the air — at once unfamiliar and deeply nostalgic. It became clear almost immediately why people speak about Taiga as more than simply a place to eat.

What makes Taiga unusual is that the food is only part of the experience. The restaurant was created by Vlad Larvin and his partner, Waldemar Sirko. Larvin, originally from Biysk, a small town in Siberia’s Altai region, worked in photography and fashion design before opening Taiga — fields that continue to shape every part of the restaurant today. Every detail — the lighting, photography, textures, music, pacing of the evening and even the scent in the air — feels intentionally designed to create emotion and atmosphere, not just visual style.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.